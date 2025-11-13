Did Tarek El Moussa Just Reveal Christina Haack’s ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Partner?

What To Know Tarek El Moussa’s recent Instagram post suggests that Christina Haack’s partner for The Flip Off Season 2 will be her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

Larocca and Haack have become good friends with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa since beginning their relationship in late 2024.

Season 2 of The Flip Off, set to premiere in 2026, will once again feature Haack going up against Tarek and Heather in a home renovation competition.

Production on The Flip Off Season 2 is officially underway, and Tarek El Moussa may have just dropped a major casting spoiler.

The HGTV competition series, which debuted earlier this year, pits Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa against Christina Haack in a battle to secure the largest financial gain for their respective home renovations. Season 1 was supposed to see Haack compete with her then-husband, Josh Hall, but the two split during filming in July 2024. (The exes finalized their divorce back in August.)

Though Heather previously teased that she may compete with Haack on the show’s second season, which premieres next year, Tarek’s latest Instagram post suggests that Haack will compete alongside her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

“Season 2 of The Flip Off is officially in progress… which means getting teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife. 😅😂👏🏻 #TheFlipOff,” he captioned a Wednesday, November 12, Instagram video of himself, Heather, Haack, and Larocca filming at a soccer field. While he and Heather twinned in all-black outfits, Haack and Larocca matched in white tops and black bottoms.

Christina, for her part, previously hinted at Larocca’s Season 2 involvement while announcing that filming had begun via Instagram. “Filming the first day of season 2 of The Flip Off!! @clecacheechampagne required 🥂🍾🖤🗝️,” she captioned a September 29 clip of herself, Larocca, Heather, and Tarek enjoying her Clé Cachée champagne. “Ready or not: here we come!”

Joining Haack on The Flip Off would mark Larocca’s HGTV debut. Larocca seemingly does not share his girlfriend’s home renovation experience, as he currently serves as the CEO of the telecommunications company Network Connex.

Haack shares her daughter, Taylor, 15, and eldest son, Brayden, 10, with Tarek, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2016 before finalizing their split in 2018. She also shares her youngest child, son Hudson, 6, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. The couple were married from 2018 to 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021. (Tarek and Heather, who wed in 2021, share a 2-year-old son, Tristan.)

Haack and Larocca reportedly began dating privately in October 2024, before their romance became public in January. Haack went Instagram official with her new man in February by sharing pics of the two enjoying a private plane flight.

Haack and Larocca have stepped out on several group dates with Tarek and Heather over the past few months. The two couples recently reunited to take their youngest kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Earlier this week, Haack shared her love for Larocca in a sweet Instagram birthday tribute. “Happy Birthday to my Scorpio ❤️. To know you is to love you,” she captioned the Sunday, November 9, slideshow. “You help me (and everyone you care about) with zero motives. You are just a good person and literally everyone who knows you / has met you says ‘he’s so nice,’ because you are. I love that even though you’ve accomplished so much you always want to grow and accomplish new things. I love how you’re always in a good mood, roll with the punches and how you effortlessly blend into the blended family.”

She continued, “You are an amazing father, son and friend- you are so smart, pragmatic and a leader in all the ways. I love that you always hold my hand and guide me through the BS. Everything with you is fun. I’ll be forever grateful for this season of life with you. ❤️🥂.”

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV