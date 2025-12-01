HGTV Stars Support Jonathan Knight at NKOTB Concert After Show Cancellation

What To Know After the cancellation of Jonathan Knight’s HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer, several HGTV stars attended a New Kids on the Block concert in Las Vegas.

The group enjoyed the concert together and spent time backstage with Knight, his husband, and his bandmates.

Knight expressed gratitude for his colleagues’ support at the show.

Jonathan Knight‘s HGTV family supports him both on and off the small screen.

In the wake of Farmhouse Fixer‘s cancellation earlier this year, several HGTV stars cheered on Knight at one of New Kids on the Block‘s “The Right Stuff” Las Vegas residency concerts late last month. “What a show!!! Amazing night with great friends @nkotb in Vegas Baby! #NewKids #Vegas #TheRightStuff,” Renovation Resort Showdown star Bryan Baeumler captioned an Instagram post with clips and pics from the show.

Along with his wife, Sarah Baeumler, Bryan also attended the concert with HGTV’s Scott McGillivray, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak. Bryan filmed the group singing and dancing along as Knight and his bandmates performed on stage to a packed crowd.

After the show, the group caught up with Knight and his husband, Harley Rodriguez, backstage, and posed for a group photo. Sarah included the group pic in her own roundup of Instagram pics from the concert.

“Grown adults or superfans? Maybe both! Vegas with the crew for @nkotb was everything we needed and more! 🎤💃✨,” she captioned the post. Nayak gushed about the experience in the post’s comments, writing, “The most fun when we are all together! So happy you guys flew in! Danced my butt off! We are always our best teenage selves when we see NKOTB!” In a comment of her own, Victoria added, “Love you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Baeumler (@bryanbaeumler)

Knight thanked his fellow HGTV stars for their support underneath Sarah’s post. “I am beyond ecstatic that you all came. Always great seeing everyone!” he shared.

In another Instagram post, McGillivray revealed that the group got to hang out with the band backstage before the show started. “We’ll come up after,” he told Knight as he left the backstage area. On their way out, McGillivray joked to Bryan, “We’re the old kids on the block.”

The group seemingly missed the chance to chat with Donnie Wahlberg before the show, as he commented underneath McGillivray’s post, “Damn! i’m your biggest fan in the band and I missed you! 🥺❤️.”

The concert reunion comes five months after Knight’s HGTV series, Farmhouse Fixer, was canceled after three seasons. “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina [Crestin] and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he wrote via Instagram on June 25. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Baeumler (@sarahbaeumler)

Farmhouse Fixer was one of several HGTV shows to get the axe this summer, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Knight has shown off his passion for construction and home renovation on several HGTV shows over the years, such as Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Rock the Block, and the 2024 Farmhouse Fixer spinoff, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp.