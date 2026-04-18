What To Know Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos denied reports that anyone had recently been detained in Nancy Guthrie’s case.

The FBI is analyzing DNA from Savannah’s mom’s home.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department faced criticism for a misleading social media post.

Reports of a “bombshell” in the Nancy Guthrie case seem greatly exaggerated.

According to new reports, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has denied that another person of interest had been detained in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Fox News Digital investigative reporter Michael Ruiz shared on X on Friday that Nanos had a one-word reply to that chatter: “Nope.”

NewsNation contributor Jennifer Coffindaffer corroborated Ruiz’s report on Friday. “According to Sheriff Nanos, no one was detained last night in Nancy’s case despite some people on social media reporting this,” Coffindaffer wrote on X on Friday.

Those X posts came as Nancy Grace reported on her Crime Stories podcast that there’d been a “bombshell” in the case, citing unspecified reports that a male south of Tucson, Arizona, had been detained for questioning.

Details in that podcast episode were scarce, especially as Grace didn’t name the sources of the speculation. Crime Stories investigative reporter Dave Mack pointed to Hoda Kotb taking over an Anne Hathaway interview that Savannah seemed poised to conduct on Today as evidence that Savannah was pulled away to receive new information.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1, and doorbell-camera footage shows a masked man at the front door of the property.

On Thursday, several reports — including one from ABC News — revealed that the FBI was analyzing DNA recovered from the house with advanced technology in an effort to find Nancy’s kidnapper. Meanwhile, an FBI official confirmed to ABC News that the bureau had recently received a hair sample collected in February.

Also on Thursday, X users slammed the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for sharing a post reading, “Update: Nancy has been located.” The post referred to a previously missing woman named Nancy Radakovich, but X users accused the sheriff’s department of posting clickbait.