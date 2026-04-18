Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Speaks Out Amid Reports of ‘Bombshell’ Development

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks to the media on February 3, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

What To Know

  • Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos denied reports that anyone had recently been detained in Nancy Guthrie’s case.
  • The FBI is analyzing DNA from Savannah’s mom’s home.
  • The Pima County Sheriff’s Department faced criticism for a misleading social media post.

Reports of a “bombshell” in the Nancy Guthrie case seem greatly exaggerated.

According to new reports, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has denied that another person of interest had been detained in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Fox News Digital investigative reporter Michael Ruiz shared on X on Friday that Nanos had a one-word reply to that chatter: “Nope.”

NewsNation contributor Jennifer Coffindaffer corroborated Ruiz’s report on Friday. “According to Sheriff Nanos, no one was detained last night in Nancy’s case despite some people on social media reporting this,” Coffindaffer wrote on X on Friday.

Those X posts came as Nancy Grace reported on her Crime Stories podcast that there’d been a “bombshell” in the case, citing unspecified reports that a male south of Tucson, Arizona, had been detained for questioning.

Details in that podcast episode were scarce, especially as Grace didn’t name the sources of the speculation. Crime Stories investigative reporter Dave Mack pointed to Hoda Kotb taking over an Anne Hathaway interview that Savannah seemed poised to conduct on Today as evidence that Savannah was pulled away to receive new information.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson-area home on February 1, and doorbell-camera footage shows a masked man at the front door of the property.

Nancy Guthrie Case: Expert Names Most Likely Source of Suspect’s DNA
Related

Nancy Guthrie Case: Expert Names Most Likely Source of Suspect’s DNA

On Thursday, several reports — including one from ABC News — revealed that the FBI was analyzing DNA recovered from the house with advanced technology in an effort to find Nancy’s kidnapper. Meanwhile, an FBI official confirmed to ABC News that the bureau had recently received a hair sample collected in February.

Also on Thursday, X users slammed the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for sharing a post reading, “Update: Nancy has been located.” The post referred to a previously missing woman named Nancy Radakovich, but X users accused the sheriff’s department of posting clickbait.

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tony Beets
1
‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets Targets Parker Schnabel Amid Record-Breaking Season
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React After Flight Attendant Loses $63,000 on ‘Easy’ Puzzle
Harry Connick Jr.
3
Harry Connick Jr. Shares Rare Photo of Model Daughter for a Special Occasion
Sepideh Moafi as Al-Hashimi — 'The Pitt' Season 2 Finale
4
‘The Pitt’: Sepideh Moafi Details What Was Cut From the Finale
Cesar Domboy and Lauren Lyle for 'Outlander' Season 8
5
‘Outlander’: César Domboy & Lauren Lyle Break Down That Shocking Death