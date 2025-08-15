Tarek El Moussa Cleared of Battery Citation 2 Months After Las Vegas Incident

Tarek El Moussa is in the clear after receiving a citation for battery earlier this year.

The HGTV star’s case was dismissed by a judge earlier this month, according to an August 5 disposition notice and judgment from the Justice Court of Las Vegas Township obtained by People. Per the legal docs, El Moussa was cleared of the battery citation after undergoing counseling and staying out of additional legal trouble.

Back in June, news broke that El Moussa got involved in a physical altercation during a family trip to Las Vegas. Per TMZ, El Moussa defended his father from a man harassing him at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort, resulting in El Moussa knocking out the man by hitting his head with his knee.

According to the outlet, both parties refused medical attention, and no arrests were made. El Moussa was only given a battery citation for the incident. Both of Tarek’s parents were present during the trip, along with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and her parents.

Neither Tarek nor Heather has publicly addressed the incident. Heather, however, shared clips from the Las Vegas trip with her fans via Instagram. “Not our average Vegas trip… 🎰💎🖤,” she captioned footage from the min-vacation on June 6. “Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride. We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes — our world, our work, and of course, the glam. Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together. 🥂✨.”

The couple returned to Las Vegas last month with Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina Haack, for her 42nd birthday trip. “What happens in Vegas…ends up on Instagram 😏🎲🍾,” Heather wrote alongside several Instagram snaps from the getaway, which was also attended by Hack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca. “Quick 24-hour trip to Vegas with the crew to celebrate Christina’s birthday!! 🎂🥂🎉.”

Tarek and Haack were married from 2009 to 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share two kids — daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9. He later wed Heather in 2022, and the two welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023. Haack also shares her 5-year-old son, Hudson, with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Tarek’s legal update comes on the heels of several HGTV show cancellations, including Haack’s Christina on the Coast and Tarek and Heather’s The Flipping El Moussas. Us Weekly reported last month that the trio’s series The Flip Off would still return for a second season, though filming has not yet begun.

Heather reacted to the cancellations in an interview with Us Weekly published on July 30. “I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I’m not quite sure what’s going on there,” she said of the HGTV shakeups. “I don’t have a statement for that, but I can say how much I’ve enjoyed being on HGTV.”

She added, “I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas, and I love flipping houses. But I don’t know internally what’s going on.”

Heather also said the cancellations could open the door for other TV projects. “There’s so many other shows that I would love to do. I would love to get into hosting, and I’m definitely open to [new opportunities],” she stated. “I’ve been on TV for many, many years. I modeled, I shot some commercials, and there’s a lot to me that I would love to tap into.”