Christina Haack Teases ‘Special’ New Project After HGTV Show Cancellation

What To Know After the cancellation of Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack teased a “special” new project with her design partner, Kylie Wing.

Many fans theorized that the pair’s announcement could be a new TV show.

Despite her show’s cancellation, Haack will return to HGTV in 2026 for Season 2 of The Flip Off with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa.

HGTV may have canceled Christina on the Coast, but Christina Haack is keeping herself busy with an exciting new project.

The Instagram page for Haack’s design firm, Christina & Kylie, teased an upcoming announcement on Monday, December 1. “We’ve been working on something special, and it’s almost time to let you in on it,” the post’s caption reads. “Stay tuned… it’s going to be a good one. ✨.”

The post featured a video of Haack and her business partner, Kylie Wing, posing in different areas of a home under construction. In the wake of Christina on the Coast‘s cancellation, several fans theorized that the pair’s project could be a brand new TV series.

“Please let it be a new show!!! 👏👏👏,” one fan commented underneath the post, while another joked, “I’ve been a good girl Santa…please let it be a new show for Christina ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Im praying it’s a showwwwww i need christina back on my screen!” another person posted. Someone else shared, “I hope you’re launching a new network. HGTV is awful.”

Haack and Wing launched their interior design company last year. Back in October, Haack celebrated the pair’s partnership in a sweet Instagram post, writing, “As 2025 approaches its finale I want to do a shout out to my girl @kyliejwing. Kylie and I decided to start our design firm @christinaandkylie in 2024… We put it on our vision boards in October of last year and went for it.”

She continued, “Most people are all talk, no action. Kylie is not that person. She does what she says she’s going to do and she does it with skill, passion and true love of all things design. She is a wife, mom of 3 and one of the hardest working people I know.”

Haack concluded her post by writing, “Kylie- I appreciate you and everything we have built in just one year. I love watching you thrive. Now let’s get our 2026 goals going 🚀.”

Haack’s new project tease comes nearly five months after news broke that Haack’s HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, had been canceled, along with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa‘s series, The Flipping El Moussas. The shows are two of several HGTV series to get the axe this year, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

Despite the cancellations, Haack will once again face off against Tarek and Heather on Season 2 of HGTV’s The Flip Off, which will return in 2026. The series sees the trio compete to score the biggest financial gain for their respective home renovations.

Outside of the home design world, Haack grew her business portfolio by launching her own champagne brand, Clé Cachée, in September. “This project was deeply personal. This is not a private label — it’s a champagne I crafted from the very beginning,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “From selecting the grapes to fine-tuning the low dosage, I was involved in every detail to create a champagne I truly love and I am proud to share.🖤🗝️🍾.”

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV