Castle Rock

Castle Rock

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse.

Castle Rock Season 2 Lizzy Caplan

'Castle Rock' Canceled at Hulu After 2 Seasons

 Emmy Shows Snubbed Yellowstone Pose Outlander

'Outlander,' 'Yellowstone' & More Shows Consistently Snubbed by the Emmys

 castle rock s2 finale 3
Spoiler Alert

Lizzy Caplan Breaks Down That Shocking 'Castle Rock' Season Finale

 The Word

Worth Watching: Dex's Mess on 'Stumptown,' 'Castle Rock' Finale, HBO's 'Moonlight Sonata'

 best of 2019

TV Insider Podcast: 'Watchmen,' 'The Boys,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More of 2019's Best

 Disney Plus Mandalorian Razor Crest

The 10 Most In-Demand Streaming Originals Right Now (PHOTOS)

 CASR 207 4
Spoiler Alert

The Kid Returns to 'Castle Rock' — What Does It Mean for the Rest of Season 2?

 Let The River Run
Spoiler Alert

'Castle Rock's Paul Sparks on Ace's Motives, That Shocking Return & More (VIDEO)

 Let The River Run

Ask Matt: 'Castle Rock' Confusion, Unsung 'Mom' Character, 'Dancing' Voting Woes & More

 CASR_201 carly
Spoiler Alert

'Castle Rock's Co-Creator on That Carly Simon Song Cameo & More About Season 2's Music

 Let The River Run
Review

Roush Review: 'Misery' Visits 'Castle Rock' in Season 2

 Let The River Run

Worth Watching: Meghan and Harry Vent, 'Castle Rock' Returns, See 'Life From Above'

 Let The River Run
Q&A

'Castle Rock's Co-Creator on Lizzy Caplan's 'Terrifying' Transformation Into Annie Wilkes

 2019 New York Comic Con Portraits, TV Guide Magazine
Comic-Con

'Castle Rock' Cast on Season 2 Relationships & First Season Connections (VIDEO)

 CASTLE ROCK
Preview

3 Things to Know About 'Castle Rock's 'Misery'-Inspired Season 2

 NYCC day 3 gallery cover
Comic-Con

See 'Walking Dead, 'Castle Rock' & More Stars in Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

 castle rock s2 trailer 1

Annie Wilkes & More Stephen King Callbacks in Full 'Castle Rock' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

 Untitled design - 2019-09-27T162648.794

5 Stephen King Shows You Need to Watch Right Now (PHOTOS)