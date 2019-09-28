Shows
Castle Rock
A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse.
November 3, 4:52 pm
'Castle Rock' Canceled at Hulu After 2 Seasons
July 30, 1:30 pm
'Outlander,' 'Yellowstone' & More Shows Consistently Snubbed by the Emmys
December 11, 2019, 2:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
Lizzy Caplan Breaks Down That Shocking 'Castle Rock' Season Finale
December 11, 2019, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Dex's Mess on 'Stumptown,' 'Castle Rock' Finale, HBO's 'Moonlight Sonata'
December 5, 2019, 3:30 pm
TV Insider Podcast: 'Watchmen,' 'The Boys,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More of 2019's Best
November 23, 2019, 5:00 pm
The 10 Most In-Demand Streaming Originals Right Now (PHOTOS)
November 20, 2019, 4:30 pm
Spoiler Alert
The Kid Returns to 'Castle Rock' — What Does It Mean for the Rest of Season 2?
November 20, 2019, 10:00 am
Spoiler Alert
'Castle Rock's Paul Sparks on Ace's Motives, That Shocking Return & More (VIDEO)
October 29, 2019, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: 'Castle Rock' Confusion, Unsung 'Mom' Character, 'Dancing' Voting Woes & More
October 23, 2019, 4:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
'Castle Rock's Co-Creator on That Carly Simon Song Cameo & More About Season 2's Music
October 23, 2019, 10:00 am
Review
Roush Review: 'Misery' Visits 'Castle Rock' in Season 2
October 23, 2019, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Meghan and Harry Vent, 'Castle Rock' Returns, See 'Life From Above'
October 22, 2019, 2:30 pm
Q&A
'Castle Rock's Co-Creator on Lizzy Caplan's 'Terrifying' Transformation Into Annie Wilkes
October 16, 2019, 4:00 pm
Comic-Con
'Castle Rock' Cast on Season 2 Relationships & First Season Connections (VIDEO)
October 12, 2019, 1:00 pm
Preview
3 Things to Know About 'Castle Rock's 'Misery'-Inspired Season 2
October 7, 2019, 11:45 am
Comic-Con
See 'Walking Dead, 'Castle Rock' & More Stars in Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)
September 30, 2019, 2:15 pm
Annie Wilkes & More Stephen King Callbacks in Full 'Castle Rock' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
September 28, 2019, 9:00 am
5 Stephen King Shows You Need to Watch Right Now (PHOTOS)
