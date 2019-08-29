Hulu Announces 'Castle Rock' Season 2 Premiere Date

Hulu's horror anthology series Castle Rock has set its Season 2 premiere date with the streamer after nearly a year after its Season 1 finale.

The J.J. Abrams and Stephen King executive produced project will premiere its next chapter Wednesday, October 23 — just in time for Halloween. Clocking in at 10 episodes, Season 2 features another great cast with Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan.

Described as a psychological horror, Castle Rock is set within King's multiverse and brings together the "mythological scale and intimate character storytelling" often found in the author's work. All of the action takes place within the Maine town, which has featured in King's works Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, among others.

The anthology series reimagines King's themes and worlds while also bringing some of his most iconic characters to life. In Season 2, the conflict between feuding clans comes to a head when King's "nurse from hell," the psychopathic Annie Wilkes, is detained in Castle Rock.

The series is created and executive produced by Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw who work alongside fellow EPs Abrams, King, Ben Stephenson, Vince Calandra and Liz Glotzer. Season 1 of the series debuted in the summer of 2018 and featured stars Andre Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey and Jane Levy.

Don't miss the next tale when Castle Rock Season 2 debuts this fall.

Castle Rock, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 23, Hulu