TV Insider Podcast: 'Watchmen,' 'The Boys,' 'Schitt's Creek' & More of 2019's Best

In a year filled with fantastic television, it's hard to narrow down the field as to what's the Best of 2019.

Even with this impossible feat, staffers from both TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine — Emily Aslanian, Lori Perna, Samantha Westfall, Meaghan Darwish and Ameer Al-Khatahtbeh — did their best to present their top picks for the year in this latest installment of the TV Insider Podcast.

Dividing and conquering, the podcast covers the best shows, performances, and more. Titles among the best of the year ranged from Desus & Mero and Watchmen to Euphoria and Schitt's Creek.

Looking for recommendations? The staffers have you covered as they share which shows they recommended the most over the past year. One popular pick was Amazon's The Boys.

We don't ignore streaming either: find out which services we're recommending and which we're steering clear of — for now. These picks and more await you in this roundup, so sit back and relax as we guide you through the best of 2019.

