13 New TV Shows We’re Excited for in 2018

This new Syfy series is the perfect show for any avid Superman fan. It serves to teach audiences about an origin story not many are familiar with. Set on his home planet, viewers will see Superman’s grandfather fight evil in a way that any fan would approve of. Premiering March 21, Krypton is sure to elicit the fanfare that parallels the victories of Clark Kent’s alter ego.

Based on the hit teen-comedy of the same title, this new series follows a girl who plots to murder her comparatively popular peers. Curiosity over whether it will be as good, or better than the 1988 film, Heathers is sure to draw excitement. Even Shannen Doherty, who starred in the original movie is slated to make an appearance.

They say “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas,” but what about the flight in between? Well that’s the premise of this off kilter comedy. It’s about a flight crew who works on a run between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. If the promotional material is any indication, this new Fox series is sure to make comedy lovers buckle with laughter.

What do you get when you mix Stephen King stories with a producer like J.J. Abrams? The new series called Castle Rock . It’s a fictional town where King’s characters will interact, crossing paths and providing viewers with many strange moments. When it comes to King, strange is a guarantee that fans can count on.

One of Amazon’s newest original series of 2018, Electric Dreams is an anthology show with stand alone episodes. Based on the works of real-life scientist Philip K. Dick, viewers who enjoy the sci-fi cannon will be enchanted by this odd-ball series. Actors already billed in the cast include Bryan Cranston ( Breaking Bad ), Steve Buscemi ( Boardwalk Empire ), Anna Paquin ( True Blood ), and many more.

Marcc Rose as Tupac Shakur Rose (right) previously portrayed the late hip-hop artist in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton , not that it made his turn in Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G> (Feb. 27, 10/9c, USA) any easier. Says Rose, “This comes with all the pressures in the world.”

Set to air within the first few days of the new year, this new medical drama centers on firefighters, paramedics and police as they tackle the crazy situations thrust upon them. The new Fox show will feature heavy hitting actors like Angela Bassett ( American Horror Story ), Connie Britton ( Nashville ), and Peter Krause ( Parenthood ) who are sure to deliver exciting performances. 9-1-1 seems like it will be the perfect balance of edge-of-your-seat tension and heartwarming moments.

In the sophomore season of another Ryan Murphy anthology series, viewers will be treated to the story of yet another high-profile crime, this time it’s about the shooting of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace. Starring a slew of high caliber actors including Penélope Cruz as Donatella and Edgar Ramírez as Gianni as well as fan favorites like Darren Criss, Max Greenfield and Finn Wittrock, this season is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Also, there’s plenty of buzz surrounding music superstar Ricky Martin’s role as Gianni’s partner, Antonio D’Amico.

Over twenty years ago, the hit series about a typical American family and their comical discord ended for what fans thought was the final time, little did they know the Conners would be back in 2018. Announced earlier this year, the return of the fan favorite sitcom will be rung in with an hour-long episode when the revival premieres this March. If that isn’t enough to excite you, than the fact that the entire original cast will appear in the new episodes should get you in the spirit.

Part of the DC universe, Black Lightning is the story of Jefferson Pierce a former superhero who returns to fighting crime as a vigilante years later. Starring Cress Williams in the title role, this addition to CW superhero series will focus on his desire to keep loved ones safe, even if that means having to fight others. The show is something to get excited about, and is set to premiere mid-January.

In this spin-off of the wildly popular Black-ish , Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) plays the main protagonist and she’s headed off to college. The separation from her family serves as a rude awakening when she realizes life isn’t always so easy on your own. There’s no doubt that Grown-ish will serve as the perfect remedy for fans in need of a Johnson family fix.

The newest NBC comedy features Mae Whitman ( Parenthood ), Retta ( Parks and Recreation ), and Christina Hendricks ( Mad Men ), playing moms who have decided not to settle for the direction their mediocre lives have taken. The show will also feature new and upcoming kid actors who are sure to make a splash when Good Girls hits televisions in February.

A new network, new judges, but same old Ryan Seacrest. If you haven’t heard by now the reality singing competition will make a comeback this March on ABC. Featuring a judges lineup of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan it is sure to be a fun filled season. Only time will tell how the show will compare to its Fox original, and that is among one of the many reasons that American Idol has fans so excited.

