New Shows ‘The Rookie,’ ‘I Feel Bad’ & More Make Initial PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Lineup

The Paley Center for Media’s twelfth annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews has officially been announced for September 6 through September 16 in Beverly Hills with some shows available in New York as well.

Among the all-star lineup are the shows and creatives behind Last Man Standing, Atypical, BoJack Horseman, Castle Rock, and many more. The annual event serves as the premiere way to experience a first look at TV’s most buzzed-about fall shows.

Included in the presentations are previews and screenings of Nathan Fillion‘s The Rookie, ABC’s highly anticipated A Million Little Things, the Charmed reboot and much more.

Beginning today (July 24), Citi Card Members (for more information visit citiprivatepass.com/paleyfest_previewsLA_2018) and Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members have access to pre-sale tickets. On July 26 at 9:00 am PT, Paley Center Individual Members may purchase their tickets, whereas the next day on July 27 at 9:00 am PT, tickets become available to the general public.

As for New York, tickets will be free, and the festivities will take place from September 7 through September 9. For access to the free tickets, visit paley.me/previews or citiprivatepass.com/paleyfest_previewsNY_2018.

Scroll down for the full lineup of screenings, presentations, and appearances as of now.

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Netflix Presents Atypical and BoJack Horseman

Screenings for these two Netflix titles will take place and feature a slew of talent from the shows. Attending for Atypical will be actors Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Michael Rapaport, and Bridgette Lundy-Paine, as well as executive producers Robia Rashid and Mary Rohlich.

Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, and Paul F. Tompkins will appear on behalf of BoJack Horseman with creator and executive producer Raphael Bob-Waksberg, production designer Lisa Hanawalt, and supervising director Mike Hollingsworth.

The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 7:00 pm.

Friday, September 7, 2018

Hulu Presents I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, Castle Rock, and The First

Streaming service Hulu is presenting three titles at PaleyFest, beginning with returning series I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, for which executive producer and host Sarah Silverman will appear.

Meanwhile, Castle Rock‘s season finale will air and include an appearance by creator and executive producer Sam Shaw. And stick around for a preview screening of the highly-anticipated series The First which stars Sean Penn.

The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, September 8, 2018

ABC Presents The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie, and A Million Little Things

ABC will be featuring three of their new shows at the festival beginning with The Kids Are Alright featuring stars Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, and creator and executive producer Tim Doyle.

Next, the network’s upcoming series The Rookie will have the following talent in attendance: star Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, and the show’s executive producer and creator Alexi Hawley.

Additionally, audiences will be treated to a preview screening of ABC’s buzzed-about drama A Million Little Things. The preview reception begins at 1:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 1:30 pm.

The CW Presents All American and Charmed

During The CW’s presentation, audiences will be introduced to the Charmed reboot with appearances by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffrey, Madeleine Mantock, with executive producers Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman.

All American will also participate in the festival and will include much of their cast as Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook are all set to appear. Producers April Blair, Sarah Schechter, Spencer Paysinger, and Robbie Rogers will also be in attendance.

The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 6:30 pm.

Sunday, September 9, 2018

Lifetime Presents YOU and History Presents Project Blue Book

Lifetime will preview its latest series YOU with star Penn Badgley, co-creator/executive producer Sera Gamble, executive producer Sarah Schechter, author Caroline Kepnes, as well as additional guests who will be announced at a later time.

History’s new series Project Blue Book will be presented with star Michael Malarkey and additional guests in attendance. The preview reception begins at 1:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 1:30 pm.

EPIX Presents Get Shorty

For EPIX, creator and executive producer Davey Holmes, and director Adam Arkin will all be on hand for Get Shorty‘s presentation which is set to include additional guests not yet announced.

The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 6:30 pm.

Monday, September 10, 2018

NBC Presents I Feel Bad, Manifest, and New Amsterdam

On-site for the festival will be the cast of NBC’s upcoming comedy I Feel Bad including Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Madhur Jaffrey, Brian George, and executive producers Aseem Batra and Julie Anne Robinson.

Along with the preview of I Feel Bad, attendees will also be treated to preview screenings of Manifest and New Amsterdam. The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 7:00 pm.

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

CBS Presents The Neighborhood, Happy Together, and Magnum P.I.

Out of the three shows slated, two will include cast appearances, while the third will be a preview screening. The Neighborhood‘s Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, and Beth Behrs will be in attendance for the show’s presentation.

Meanwhile, Happy Together‘s presentation will feature three main stars Damon Wayans, Amber Stevens, and Felix Mallard. The third presentation will be a preview screening of Magnum P.I.. The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 7:00 pm.

Thursday, September 13, 2018

Fox Presents The Cool Kids, Last Man Standing, and Hell’s Kitchen

Three series will feature during Fox’s presentation at PaleyFest, including new series The Cool Kids with stars David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence, and Leslie Jordan.

Returning fan favorite Last Man Standing will be in attendance with its new network as well, and cast members Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, and Jordan Masterson will all make appearances.

Meanwhile, a preview screening of Hell’s Kitchen will also take place. The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 7:00 pm.

Sunday, September 16, 2018

Telemundo Presents Nicky Jam: El Ganador

Presenting Nicky Jam: El Ganador, Telemundo’s presence at the festival will include an appearance by creator and executive producer Jessy Terroro, Sergio Lazarov, Executive Producer & VP, Current Productions, Endemol Shine Boomdo, as well as additional guests yet to be announced.

The preview reception begins at 6:00 pm and the screenings and conversations commence at 6:30 pm.

