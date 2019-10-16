'Castle Rock' Cast on Season 2 Relationships & First Season Connections (VIDEO)

Hulu's Stephen King-inspired anthology Castle Rock is getting even more sinister in Season 2.

During New York Comic Con earlier this month, executive producer Dustin Thomason and cast members Lizzy Caplan, Elsie Fisher, Paul Sparks, Matthew Alan, Barkhad Abdi, and Yusra Warsama stopped by TV Insider's video suite to talk about the new storyline and characters coming to Castle Rock, Maine.

Season 2 begins with Caplan's psycho killer nurse Annie Wilkes getting waylaid in town with teenage daughter Joy (Fisher) in tow. Caplan admits getting into her odd character wasn't too much of a challenge though, thanks to the level of detail that went into the drama series. "The world that we built, that Dusty [Thomason] built for us, is so bonkers and crazy and out there that it's pretty easy to slip into character on Castle Rock," she says.

Speaking of Castle Rock characters, is there any chance we'll see some of our past favorites from Season 1 pop up again, like Jane Levy’s Jackie Torrance or André Holland's Henry Deaver? Thomason delivers an update on just how likely that will be:

"When we started this, it was always with the idea that we were going to have this interweaving story and that we were going to do an anthology and each season would start with a new group of characters, and then eventually you would bump up against some familiar faces, and you might pick up a thread or a strand in an unexpected way," he says. "I think whether it's over two seasons or five seasons, fans can expect to see some storylines that they may have liked from previous seasons."

