San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Schedule: Full List of Television Panels

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is almost here, so it's time to start planning out your schedule for the panel-filled weekend.

Studios have begun to release the TV panels and screenings taking place at this year's convention, and we've got you covered with all of the need-to-know events happening over the July 18-22 weekend.

Below is a list of all that have been officially announced (all times are PT). More are still to come, so keep checking back for the latest updates!

Jump to: July 18 | July 19 | July 20 | July 21 | July 22

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18:

SNEAK PEEK SCREENINGS, 6:00-10:00 p.m., Ballroom 20:

Freedom Fighters: The Ray (CW Seed)

Manifest (NBC) Pilot World Premiere

The 100 (The CW) "The Dark Year" Early Screening (airing July 25)

FRIDAY, JULY 20

10:00–11:00 a.m. Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe digital streaming service), Room 6DE — Producers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti, art director Phil Bourassa, voice director Jamie Thomasson and members of the voice cast, Troy Baker and Stephaine Lemelin. A first look at the highly-anticipated animated series following the teenage superheroes of the DC Universe as they come of age. They take on meta-human trafficking and a genetic arms race across the galaxy.

10:15–11:15 a.m. Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room (CBS), Ballroom 20 — Executive producers and writers take fans inside the biggest moments of Season 11 — the engagement, the wedding, and more! Plus, they reveal what goes into making the show week after week, and how they keep it fresh.

12:30-1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network), Room 6DE — Producer Lauren Faust.

12:45-2:00 p.m. Castle Rock (Hulu), Ballroom 20 — World premiere screening of first episode and panel with creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason and stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy

SATURDAY, JULY 21

10:00-11:00 a.m. Unikitty! (Cartoon Network), Room 6DE — Producers Lynn Wang and Ed Skudder, animation director Anna Hollingsworth and the voice cast, Tara Strong, Grey Griffin, Eric Bauza, H. Michael Croner, Roger Craig Smith

11:00–11:45 a.m. Black Lightning (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar and producer Salim Akil

12:00–12:50 p.m. Krypton (SYFY), Indigo Ballroom — Stars and executive producers

1:00-2:00 p.m. Manifest (NBC), Indigo Ballroom — Executive producer Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas

2:00–2:50 p.m. Legacies (The CW), Indigo Ballroom — Executive producer Julie Plec and stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis

3:30–4:15 p.m. Supergirl (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Katie McGrath and Jesse Rath and executive producers Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Sarah Schechter

4:15–5:00 p.m. Arrow (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and Colton Haynes and executive producer Beth Schwartz

5:00–5:45 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, showrunner Phil Klemmer and producer Keto Shimizu

5:45–6:30 p.m. The Flash (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet and executive producer Todd Helbing

SUNDAY, JULY 22

10:30–11:30 a.m. Supernatural (The CW), Hall H — Stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert and executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner

11:45a.m.–12:45p.m. Riverdale (The CW), Hall H — Stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater