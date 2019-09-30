Annie Wilkes & More Stephen King Influences Feature in Full 'Castle Rock' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

The official trailer for Season 2 of Hulu's Stephen King-inspired and J.J. Abrams-produced anthology series Castle Rock has arrived... along with Misery.

In the full teaser for the highly anticipated next chapter, King's iconic character Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) is front and center as she drives into Castle Rock with a young girl (Elsie Fisher) in tow. "I'm a searcher who just wants to settle," Annie tells the girl, who she refers to as "my perfection."

But despite her overtly sweet exterior, Tim Robbins' — who is no stranger to King's universe after starring in The Shawshank Redemption — Pop Merrill is suspicious of the Castle Rock newcomer. When he voices his concern about her, Annie counters, "You don't know a cockadoodie thing about us."

Annie find herself in Castle Rock at an inopportune time as a clashing of clans is currently taking place, and somehow she'll find herself caught up in the mess.

Blood and violence abound in the teaser, which continues to take viewers on a walk through King's memory lane. Visit the Marsten House, Jerusalem's Lot, and Annie's wild ways in the exciting new look at Season 2.

Joining Caplan and Robbins in the latest chapter are Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan. The show returns to Hulu beginning Wednesday, October 23, with three episodes premiering. The following installments will be released on a weekly basis until all 10 are available.

5 Stephen King Shows You Need to Watch Right Now (PHOTOS) With a bunch of Stephen King adaptations in the works, a look at some of his shows you can watch right now.

Also, Hulu is offering fans a special sneak peek ahead of the October 23 premiere date by going live from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, October 2 at 9/8c. Follow along for a 13-minute drive that puts viewers in the driver's seat as the car travels to Jerusalem's Lot, leading to a sneak peek at the season. Along the way, easter eggs will be unveiled as well as teasers of what's to come.

Don't miss the sneak peek or the trailer below, and make sure to catch Castle Rock when "Misery arrives," this October.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Castle Rock, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 23, Hulu