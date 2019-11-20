'Castle Rock's Paul Sparks on Ace's Motives, That Shocking Return & More (VIDEO)

[Warning: This article and video contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of Castle Rock, "The Word."]

There's evil afoot in Castle Rock, but fans of Hulu's anthology series already knew that long before Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) arrived. In the latest installment of the series, Paul Sparks' Ace Merrill finally revealed the truth behind his reincarnation.

So, what's next? The actor sat down with TV Insider to discuss Ace's plans, what it's like getting to play a bad guy, Annie's connection to him, that iconic ice cream scoop scene, the return of [Spoiler] The Kid (Bill Skarsgard) and more.

Sparks' character — who has been around in other works related to Stephen King — was portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland in the film Stand By Me. "He's basic, and so that's fun and sometimes really hard to play," the actor who "lobbied for Hawaiian shirts" tells us.

In the latest installment, "The Word," it was revealed that Ace is being inhabited by Pastor Augustin — a man who, along with a gaggle of parishioners, followed the word of Amity, who in turn was relaying The Kid's message.

On whether Ace and The Kid will share a crossover, Sparks wouldn't say. "We're both in the same show," he teases. "We'll see, you'll have to watch."

As for that infamous ice cream scoop demise, Ace is clearly "not dead," but the actor says, "Essentially that was the first scene that I filmed. ... So that was the very first thing that Lizzy and I filmed together." Adds the actor, "It was pretty funny actually to shoot that scene."

"It will be interesting to see his relationship with Annie Wilkes and whether or not it develops into anything," he shares, alluding to Ace's teased plans for her.

See what else he has to say about Castle Rock's upcoming episodes and more in the video above and catch new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.

