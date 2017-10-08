WATCH: ‘Castle Rock’ Teaser Previews ‘Shawshank’ Tie

Marisa Roffman
Comments
CASTLE ROCK[4]
Hulu

Castle Rock

 More

“You have no idea what’s happening here, do you?”

The first footage from Hulu’s upcoming Stephen King-inspired series Castle Rock debuted at New York Comic Con and aside from setting its moody tone, it revealed one pretty big tie-in: the Shawshank Department of Corrections plays a part in the show. (The 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption was based off of King’s novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.)

Castle Rock—from executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason—is a psychological-horror series set in the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, which was home to multiple King stories including Cujo and The Dead Zone. (This story is an original narrative, which Hulu says “brush[es] up against some of [King’s] most iconic and beloved stories.”) The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek. (And Spacek, Skarsgård, and Lynskey have their own King cred, having worked on Carrie, IT, and Rose Red, respectively.)

Check out the trailer below:

Castle Rock, Series Premiere, 2018, Hulu

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Castle Rock - Hulu

Castle Rock where to stream

Castle Rock




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sara Haines and Alyssa Fara Griffin
1
‘The View’ Fans Say Sara Haines & Alyssa Farah Griffin Should Get Own Show After Hilarious Video
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Stunned by Player’s ‘Amazing’ $78,000 Solve
Lauren Sanchez, Melania Trump, Kamala Harris at Donald Trump's Inauguration
3
Melania Trump, Lauren Sanchez, Kamala Harris & More Make Waves at 2025 Inauguration
Jack Huston as Lasher, Gabriel Freilich as Felix in 'Mayfair Witches' Season 2 Episode 3 - 'Cover the Mirrors'
4
Inside Lasher’s Interview With a Vampire in ‘Mayfair Witches’
Noel Fielding on GBBO
5
Is Noel Fielding Exiting ‘Great British Baking Show’ Amid Health Issues?