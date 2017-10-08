WATCH: ‘Castle Rock’ Teaser Previews ‘Shawshank’ Tie

“You have no idea what’s happening here, do you?”

The first footage from Hulu’s upcoming Stephen King-inspired series Castle Rock debuted at New York Comic Con and aside from setting its moody tone, it revealed one pretty big tie-in: the Shawshank Department of Corrections plays a part in the show. (The 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption was based off of King’s novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.)

Castle Rock—from executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason—is a psychological-horror series set in the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, which was home to multiple King stories including Cujo and The Dead Zone. (This story is an original narrative, which Hulu says “brush[es] up against some of [King’s] most iconic and beloved stories.”) The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, and Sissy Spacek. (And Spacek, Skarsgård, and Lynskey have their own King cred, having worked on Carrie, IT, and Rose Red, respectively.)

Check out the trailer below:

Castle Rock, Series Premiere, 2018, Hulu