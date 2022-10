Jesse: “Your head looks like a dick. It suits you.” – Jesse (Dominic Cooper) telling it like it is, per usual.

Talon: “Even in death, you doubt me.” – Talon (Jessica Green) showing a range of emotions with the blacksmith.

Lavinia Peck-Foster: “The secret is to hold on tight to the good times and grit your teeth through the pain, because at the end of the day, life is just a journey…and if you’re lucky, you don’t have to take that journey alone.” – “The First Lady of East Peck” Lavinia Peck-Foster (Kristin Chenoweth) gives a surprisingly deep speech about the secret to living a fulfilled life.

Charles: “You’re the only person I want to talk to. But the more we talk the more I want to hold you or kiss you.” – Charles (Peter Hermann) making the audience swoon with his sweet talk.

Wendell “What makes it so hard is that no one stays dead when you kill ’em, unless you’re a Timewalker. Theoretically, you could just kill your nemesis and fix the whole timeline.” – Wendell (Chosen Jacobs) compares Ruth’s (Sissy Spacek) condition to an AR game, after calling her a Timewalker.

Adora: “Your health is not a debt you just cancel. The body collects.” – Adora (Patricia Clarkson) gives Camille (Amy Adams) a sinister warning.

Ralph Angel: “Find something good and wrap your heart around it.” – Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) tells a room full of imprisoned men.

Noah: “Where is it written that love should be exactly the same every time?” – Noah (Dominic West) tells Helen (Maura Tierney) that she’s capable of loving again.

From soul-baring moments on Queen Sugar to creepy warnings on Sharp Objects, this week of television had something for any audience.

