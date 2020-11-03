'Castle Rock' Canceled at Hulu After 2 Seasons

Hulu is closing the book on its Stephen King-inspired anthology Castle Rock after 2 seasons.

The psychological horror series, which debuted back in 2018 on the streamer, took place in the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, featured in a number of King's works including Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things. The dark thriller reimagined characters and tales from King's library for a fresh take on the well-known universe.

Castle Rock was co-created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason and executive produced by J.J. Abrams and King. Season 1 followed Castle Rock native Henry Deaver (Andre Holland) as he unraveled a dark mystery involving an unidentified stranger found locked in a cage within the bowels of Shawkshank prison. IT star Bill Skarsgård featured as this stranger who was referred to as The Kid.

The show's most recent Season 2 starred Lizzy Caplan in the iconic role of Annie Wilkes for a loose Misery prequel.

Influences present in Season 1 included Rita Hayworth, Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Half, Needful Things, Carrie, Cujo and The Shining among others. Meanwhile, Season 2 focused heavily on Annie Wilkes' backstory and drew inspiration from Salem's Lot.

The anthology featured star-studded casts for both seasons, including Holland, Skarsgård, Caplan, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn, Tim Robbins, Elsie Fisher, Paul Sparks, Matthew Alan, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, and more.

Castle Rock, Streaming now, Hulu