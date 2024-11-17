The Stephen King Streaming Universe: Where to Watch Every Adaptation Right Now
The Stephen King cinematic universe continues to expand, with new adaptations of Carrie, The Dark Tower, The Long Walk, The Running Man, and more currently in the works to add to the dozens that already exist in film and television.
For five decades, the Master of Horror’s prolific storytelling has been a consistent source of entertaining adaptations, which means the Stephen King Universe is sprawling indeed. Luckily for fans, almost every title is available to stream or rent, so here’s a breakdown of where to find every single Stephen King adaptation right now (in alphabetical order).
- 11.22.63 (TV miniseries, adapting 11.22.63) – Tubi
- 1408 (movie, adapting “1408” from Everything’s Eventual) – Peacock
- 1922 (movie, adapting “1922” from Full Dark, No Stars) – Netflix
- Apt Pupil (movie, adapting Apt Pupil) – Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel
- Bag of Bones (TV miniseries, adapting Bag of Bones) – Available for rental or purchase
- Big Driver (adapting Big Driver) – Lifetime via YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
- The Boogeyman (adapting “The Boogeyman” from Night Shift) – Hulu
- Carrie (movie, 1976, adapting Carrie) – Amazon Prime Video
- Carrie (2002) – Amazon Prime Video, PlutoTV, Roku Channel, Tubi
- Carrie (2013) – Amazon Prime Video, PlutoTV, Roku Channel, Tubi
- Castle Rock (original, TV series) – Hulu
- Cat’s Eye (movie, adapting “Quitters Inc.” and “The Ledge” from Night Shift) – Available for rental or purchase
- Cell (movie, adapting Cell) – Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy, PlutoTV
- Chapelwaite (TV series, adapting “Jerusalem’s Lot” from Night Shift) – MGM+
- Children of the Corn (movie, 1984, adapting “Children of the Corn” from Night Shift) – Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Plex, Roku Channel, Tubi
- Children of the Corn (2009) – YouTube
- Children of the Corn (2023) – Hulu
- Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice – AMC+, PlutoTV
- Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest – AMC+
- Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering – PlutoTV
- Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror – AMC+
- Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return – Shudder
- Children of the Corn: Genesis – Starz
- Children of the Corn: Revelation – Available for rental or purchase
- Children of the Corn: Runaway – Starz
- Christine (movie, 1983, adapting Christine) – Available for rental or purchase
- Creepshow (Anthology movie, 1982, adapting “Weeds” and “The Crate”) – Available for rental or purchase
- Creepshow (2019-present) – Shudder
- Creepshow 2 – PlutoTV
- Creepshow 3 – Amazon Prime Video, Plex, Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Sling TV, Tubi, Xumo Play
- Cujo (movie, adapting Cujo) – Available for rental or purchase
- The Dark Half (movie, adapting The Dark Half) – MGM+
- The Dark Tower (movie, adapting The Dark Tower book series) – Available for rental or purchase
- The Dead Zone (movie, 1983, adapting The Dead Zone) – Paramount+ with Showtime
- The Dead Zone (TV series, 2002-07) – Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Plex, PlutoTV, Roku Channel, Sling TV, Tubi
- Desperation (movie, adapting Desperation) – Available for purchase
- The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer (movie, adapting The Diary of Ellen Rimbauer) – Available for purchase
- Doctor Sleep (movie, adapting Doctor Sleep) – Amazon Prime Video
- Dolan’s Cadillac (adapting “Dolan’s Cadillac” in Nightmares & Dreamscapes) – YouTube
- Dolores Claiborne (movie, adapting Dolores Claiborne) – Available for rental or purchase
- Dreamcatcher (movie, adapting Dreamcatcher) – Available for rental or purchase
- Firestarter (movie, 1984, adapting Firestarter) – Max
- Firestarter (2022) – Peacock
- Firestarter: Rekindled – AMC+
- Gerald’s Game (movie, adapting Gerald’s Game) – Netflix
- Golden Years (TV miniseries, original) – YouTube
- A Good Marriage (movie, adapting “A Good Marriage” from Full Dark, No Stars) – Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Plex, PlutoTV, Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo Play
- Graveyard Shift (movie, adapting Graveyard Shift) – Paramount+
- The Green Mile (movie, adapting The Green Mile) – Available for rental or purchase
- Haven (TV series, adapting The Colorado Kid) – Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Sling TV
- In the Tall Grass (movie, adapting In the Tall Grass) Netflix
- It (TV miniseries, 1990, adapting IT) – Available for rental or purchase
- It (2017) – Max
- It: Chapter Two – Max, Netflix
- Kingdom Hospital (TV series) – Dailymotion
- The Langoliers (TV miniseries, adapting “The Langoliers” from Four Past Midnight) – YouTube
- The Lawnmower Man (movie, adapting “The Lawnmower Man” from Night Shift) – Amazon Prime Video
- The Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace – YouTube
- The Life of Chuck (movie, adapting “The Life of Chuck” from If It Bleeds) – release TBA
- Lisey’s Story (TV series, adapting Lisey’s Story) – Apple TV+
- The Mangler (movie, adapting “The Mangler” from Night Shift) – Available for rental or purchase
- The Mangler 2 – Internet Archive
- The Mangler Reborn – Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Tubi
- Maximum Overdrive (movie, adapting “Trucks” from Night Shift) – Amazon Prime Video, Philo, Plex, PlutoTV, Tubi
- Mercy (movie, adapting “Gramma” from Skeleton Crew) – Available for rental or purchase
- Misery (movie, adapting Misery) – Available for purchase
- The Mist (movie, 2007, adapting The Mist) – Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Tubi
- The Mist (TV series, 2017) – Available for rental or purchase
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (movie, adapting “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” from If It Bleeds) – Netflix
- Mr. Mercedes (TV series, adapting The Bill Hodges Trilogy) – Peacock
- Needful Things (movie, adapting Needful Things) – Available for rental or purchase
- Nightmares & Dreamscapes (TV series, adapting Nightmares & Dreamscapes) – YouTube
- The Night Flier (movie, adapting “The Night Flier” from Nightmares & Dreamscapes) – YouTube
- The Outsider (TV series, adapting The Outsider) – Max
- Pet Sematary (movie, 1989, adapting Pet Sematary) – Paramount+
- Pet Sematary (2019) – Paramount+
- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – MGM+, Paramount+
- Pet Sematary Two – Paramount+
- The Rage: Carrie 2 – Tubi
- A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987) – Max
- Riding the Bullet (movie, adapting Riding the Bullet) – Amazon Prime Video, Plex, PlutoTV, Tubi
- Rose Red (TV miniseries) – Hulu
- The Running Man (movie, 1987, adapting The Running Man) – Paramount+ with Showtime
- Salem’s Lot (1979) – Max
- Salem’s Lot (TV miniseries, 2004, adapting Salem’s Lot) – Available for rental or purchase
- Salem’s Lot (2024) – Max
- Secret Window (movie, adapting “Secret Window, Secret Garden” from Four Past Midnight)- PlutoTV
- The Shawshank Redemption (movie, adapting “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” from Different Seasons) – Available for rental or purchase
- The Shining (movie, 1980, adapting The Shining) – Available for rental or purchase
- The Shining (TV miniseries, 1997, adapting The Shining) – Available for rental or purchase
- Silver Bullet (movie, adapting Cycle of the Werewolf) – Paramount+
- Sleepwalkers (movie, original) – Available for rental or purchase
- Sometimes They Come Back (movie, adapting “Sometimes They Come Back” from Night Shift) – Kanopy, PlutoTV
- Sometimes They Come Back … Again – Plex, Tubi
- Sometimes They Come Back … For More – Tubi
- The Stand (TV miniseries, 1994, adapting The Stand) – YouTube
- The Stand (TV miniseries, 2020) – Paramount+
- Stand By Me (movie, adapting “The Body” from Different Seasons) – Netflix
- Storm of the Century (TV miniseries, original) – Hulu
- Thinner (movie, adapting Thinner) – Paramount+
- The Tommyknockers (TV miniseries, adapting The Tommyknockers) – YouTube
- Trucks (movie, adapting “Trucks” from Graveyard Shift) – Amazon Prime Video
- Quicksilver Highway (movie, adapting “Chattery Teeth” from Nightmares & Dreamscapes) – YouTube
- Under the Dome (TV series, adapting Under the Dome) – Paramount+