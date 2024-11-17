The Stephen King Streaming Universe: Where to Watch Every Adaptation Right Now

Tim Curry in It, Drew Barrymore in Firestarter, and Rebecca Ferguson in Doctor Sleep
The Stephen King cinematic universe continues to expand, with new adaptations of Carrie, The Dark Tower, The Long Walk, The Running Man, and more currently in the works to add to the dozens that already exist in film and television.

For five decades, the Master of Horror’s prolific storytelling has been a consistent source of entertaining adaptations, which means the Stephen King Universe is sprawling indeed. Luckily for fans, almost every title is available to stream or rent, so here’s a breakdown of where to find every single Stephen King adaptation right now (in alphabetical order). 

‘11.22.63,’ Hulu

CASTLE ROCK -- "Let The River Run" - Episode 201 -- A nurse gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Annie (Lizzy Caplan), shown. (Photo by: Dana Starbard/Hulu)

‘Castle Rock,’ Dana Starbard/Hulu

Idris Elba as Roland Deschain in the film, <i>The Dark Tower</i>

‘The Dark Tower,’ Sony Pictures

THE GREEN MILE, Jeffrey DeMunn, Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, 1999, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

‘The Green Mile,’ Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Julianne Moore in Lisey's Story

‘Lisey’s Story,’ Apple TV+

HBO's The Outsider - Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo

‘The Outsider,’ HBO

Lewis Pullman in Salem's Lot

‘Salem’s Lot,’ New Line Cinema/Max

11.22.63 - Hulu

11.22.63 where to stream

1408 -

1408 where to stream

1922 - Netflix

1922 where to stream

A Good Marriage -

A Good Marriage where to stream

Apt Pupil -

Apt Pupil where to stream

Bag of Bones - A&E

Bag of Bones where to stream

