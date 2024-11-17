The Stephen King cinematic universe continues to expand, with new adaptations of Carrie, The Dark Tower, The Long Walk, The Running Man, and more currently in the works to add to the dozens that already exist in film and television.

For five decades, the Master of Horror’s prolific storytelling has been a consistent source of entertaining adaptations, which means the Stephen King Universe is sprawling indeed. Luckily for fans, almost every title is available to stream or rent, so here’s a breakdown of where to find every single Stephen King adaptation right now (in alphabetical order).