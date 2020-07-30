‘Outlander,’ ‘Yellowstone’ & More Shows Consistently Snubbed by the Emmys

The Emmys are always divisive, as the usual (critically-acclaimed) suspects typically dominate the top categories and newer or smaller series get ignored. And while the 2020 crop of nominations are a move in the right direction, there are still a number of shows and stars that continue to be overlooked.

Some of the exciting inclusions in this year’s list are fan favorite FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows, standout young talent Zendaya for HBO’s Euphoria, and Disney+ newbie The Mandalorian. And yet, it was also disappointing to see the majority of the casts of AMC’s Better Call Saul and FX’s Pose, as well as Paramount’s Yellowstone, elude recognition from the Television Academy.

From Outlander to Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, we’re taking a look at some performers and shows that continue to be snubbed by the Emmys year after year.

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC