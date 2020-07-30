‘Outlander,’ ‘Yellowstone’ & More Shows Consistently Snubbed by the Emmys

Meaghan Darwish
6 Comments
Emmy Shows Snubbed Yellowstone Pose Outlander
FX, Starz, Paramount

The Emmys are always divisive, as the usual (critically-acclaimed) suspects typically dominate the top categories and newer or smaller series get ignored. And while the 2020 crop of nominations are a move in the right direction, there are still a number of shows and stars that continue to be overlooked.

Some of the exciting inclusions in this year’s list are fan favorite FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows, standout young talent Zendaya for HBO’s Euphoria, and Disney+ newbie The Mandalorian. And yet, it was also disappointing to see the majority of the casts of AMC’s Better Call Saul and FX’s Pose, as well as Paramount’s Yellowstone, elude recognition from the Television Academy.

From Outlander to Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn, we’re taking a look at some performers and shows that continue to be snubbed by the Emmys year after year.

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 20, 8/7c, ABC

Outlander
Starz

Outlander

The Starz series has been nominated a few times for technical awards, including production design, costume, and music. And still, Outlander‘s cast has yet to receive recognition and at the very least, least lead stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan deserve more than they’ve received. Most notable in Season 5, Balfe’s shattering portrayal of Claire during her assault a the hands of Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his men was both heartbreaking and anger-inducing. Her ability to demonstrate Claire’s pain made the finale installment a true standout.

pose season 2
Michael Parmelee/FX

Pose

We know Billy Porter is amazing, so it’s nice to see that he’s at least being recognized for Pose, but we can’t help but feel the rest of the cast deserves similar praise. The FX drama has been serving both looks and phenomenal performances since Season 1, but stars MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore have yet to be recognized. The show, which explores ballroom culture in the late ’80s, has been both critically acclaimed and a fan favorite, and it’s deserving of more gold on Emmy night.

Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Danny Devito, and Rob McElhenney in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Patrick McElhenney/FXX

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

They’re insulting and offensive, but the crew at Paddy’s Pub have been a reliable source of comedic relief for 15 years. Now TV’s longest-running scripted live-action comedy, Always Sunny has only been nominated three times throughout its 14-season run — and only for stunt coordination. We find it hard to believe that there’s never been love in the TV Academy’s heart for this enduring series.

Castle Rock
Hulu

Castle Rock

Hulu’s Stephen King-inspired horror anthology may not be perfect in execution, but the chilling series has delivered some scary good performances throughout its first two seasons. From Sissy Spacek’s disorienting Ruth Deaver in Season 1 to Lizzy Caplan’s inspired portrayal of the iconic Annie Wilkes in the second season, the women reign supreme on this show. It’s hard to not feel slighted by the omission for Season 2’s Caplan who disappeared into the pre-Misery Wilkes fearlessly.

Better Call Saul
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul

Sure, this Breaking Bad prequel series chronicling the story of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) has had a consistent presence at the Emmys, but there’s one star who is always overlooked. Rhea Seehorn, who stars as  fellow lawyer and now-wife of Jimmy McGill (a.k.a. Saul) Kim Wexler is so riveting that she dominates every scene she’s in. Season 5 included her best work yet, so it’s disappointing to see that’s she’s been shut out/ Perhaps there’s hope for a nomination pegged to the show’s final season?

Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Yellowstone

Apart from its visually stunning landscapes, Taylor Sheridan’s sweeping drama about the Duttons and their Montana Ranch has been a fan favorite since its 2018 arrival. With a talented cast including Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, it’s shocking to see that the show hasn’t earned a single Emmy nod throughout its run. This family drama could certainly give the folks from Succession a run for their money if given a shot.

One Day at a Time, Rita Moreno, 'Viva Cuba'
Michael Yarish / ©Netflix / Courtesy: Everett Collection

One Day at a Time

The former Netflix comedy and now-Pop TV original has been delivering ti and wholesome laughs for a while now and despite being a reboot, the program’s characters have offered viewers something new and fresh. The cast includes a variety of talents, but Rita Moreno is hilarious as grandmother Lydia and it’s a shame she continues to go unrecognized for her consistently good performance.

