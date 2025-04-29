‘St. Denis’ Finale, Andor’s Next Mission, a Castle Makeover, Handmaid in Hiding

NBC‘s St. Denis Medical mockumentary wraps its first season. The Star Wars prequel Andor jumps forward a year with a second batch of episodes. A new HGTV series follows the renovation of a 500-year-old French chateau. The Handmaid’s Tale finds its heroine June trapped on the wrong side of the border.

NBC

St. Denis Medical

Season Finale 8/7c

Chaos floods the Emergency Department in the Season 1 finale of the medical workplace mockumentary, when a storm disrupts the staff and causes a personal dilemma for head nurse Alex (Allison Tolman). She’s officially taking a day off but is on site to support her husband Tim (Kyle Bornheimer) during his vasectomy. (It appears their talk about adding to their family didn’t go his way.) Torn between her duty as a nurse and a wife, Alex once again discovers she can’t be everything to everyone. Her boss and hospital administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) learns a similar lesson when she uses the hospital’s recent windfall to endear herself to employees, all asking for funds for their pet projects. “This place is our everything,” Joyce confides in Alex, who begs to differ. The good news for this beleaguered crew: The show has been renewed for a second season.

Disney+ / Lucasfilm

Andor

“Not much of a revolutionary, are you?” a resistance leader observes of reluctant rebel Andor (Diego Luna) in the second three-episode chapter of the Star Wars and Rogue One prequel, jumping forward a year in a sprawling narrative. The setting: the endangered planet Ghorman, which the Empire is secretly plotting to exploit for its rare minerals needed to power the also-secret Death Star. While Andor ponders his next move, his nemesis Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is assigned to Ghorman for more sinister double-dealing.

HGTV

Castle Impossible

Series Premiere 9/8c

A fairy-tale inheritance comes with a reality check in an extreme version of a home-renovation series when Daphne Reckert is bequeathed her grandfather’s 500-year-old French chateau on a 130-acre estate. She and husband Ian Figueira use their background in carpentry, landscaping, construction and design to fix up the dilapidated castle, starting with the bell tower, which they plan to turn into a luxury bedroom suite. Rotten roof beams and a fierce windstorm are among the challenges in the series premiere.

Disney / Steve Wilkie

The Handmaid’s Tale

Having barely escaped from the brothel Jezebels during her risky mission, handmaid-turned-rebel June (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself at the mercy of several players from her dark Gilead past in another suspenseful episode of the dystopian drama’s final season. Transported with Moira (Samira Wiley) in the trunk of a disillusioned High Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), June leans on friends and former foes to continue her crusade against the oppressive regime.

Prime Video

Wear Whatever The F You Want

Series Premiere

They once told their clients What Not to Wear on the long-running TLC show. Style icons Clinton Kelly and Stacy London appear to have changed their tune, up to a point, when they reunite for an upbeat makeover show in which they give an eclectic clientele free rein to pursue the look of their dreams. The eight-episode season (all available for binge-watching) features the likes of “brewery dad” Patrick, who yearns to embrace the punk-rock aesthetic of his youth, former Amish ex-stripper Naomi, recently transitioned trans man Alan and goth content creator Selena, seeking a more approachable style than head-to-toe black. “The whole point is to be yourself,” London insists.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

President Trump the First 100 Days: The Interview in the Oval Office (8/7c, ABC): National correspondent Terry Moran interviews the president about his administration’s eventful and controversial first months in office.

(8/7c, ABC): National correspondent Terry Moran interviews the president about his administration’s eventful and controversial first months in office. Red Bull Soapbox Race (9/8c, Discovery): The Soap Box Derby was never like this — or was it? NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. and motorsports announcer Mike Bagley host a series following amateur teams as they build gravity-powered soapbox racers designed to plummet and eventually crash on downhill courses. The opener depicts 2024’s Red Bull Soapbox Race in London.

(9/8c, Discovery): The Soap Box Derby was never like this — or was it? NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. and motorsports announcer Mike Bagley host a series following amateur teams as they build gravity-powered soapbox racers designed to plummet and eventually crash on downhill courses. The opener depicts 2024’s Red Bull Soapbox Race in London. Pati Jinich Explores Panamerica (9/8c, PBS): The James Beard Award-winning chef finds culinary connections between her adopted country of the U.S. and her Mexican homeland in a journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.

(9/8c, PBS): The James Beard Award-winning chef finds culinary connections between her adopted country of the U.S. and her Mexican homeland in a journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway. Polyfamily (10/9c, TLC): Alicia and Tyler and Sean and Taya are a polyamorous quad who’ve swapped partners and are raising a family together, including three kids who they’ve decided not to learn which of the guys is the biological dad. Complications ensue.

(10/9c, TLC): Alicia and Tyler and Sean and Taya are a polyamorous quad who’ve swapped partners and are raising a family together, including three kids who they’ve decided not to learn which of the guys is the biological dad. Complications ensue. Free for All: The Public Library (10/9c, PBS): Check this out. An Independent Lens documentary tracks the beginnings of the “Free Library Movement” in the late 19th century to the present day, when librarians are often caught in funding and culture wars.