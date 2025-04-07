‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Where the Characters Are Ahead of Season 6’s Premiere

Hulu

The show’s main character, June Osbourn, has been through hell and back since The Handmaid’s Tale debuted in 2017. In the totalitarian religious state of Gilead, which replaced America after a violent coup, June had her daughter Hannah wrested away from her as she tried to flee the country. She was then brutalized and tortured by Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) at the Red Center where she was “trained” to bear children for prominent Gilead families. She then became a handmaid (dubbed Offred) for the Waterfords, in which she raped by the Commander and forced to bear a child for him and his wife Serena Joy.

June repeatedly fought back and eventually escaped to Canada. There, she worked behind the scenes to rescue children and young women from Gilead, while grappling with the psychic damage of her years spent in the savage totalitarian state. Since then, June has tried desperately to rescue Hannah from Gilead, where she’s been raised by a prominent family since being abducted as a little girl. June helped kill her captor, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), as revenge for all the death and destruction he sowed. Later, in a moment of grace, she assisted his wife Serena in birthing her son Noah as June tried to outrun a group of Gilead executioners.

Rising anti-refugee sentiment in Toronto — and Gilead’s increasing desire to eliminate the troublemaking June even from afar—finally prompted June and Luke to attempt to reach Vancouver via a cross-country train, where they would aim to get a boat or plane bound for Hawaii, one of the last remaining American outposts. Perhaps on that island, they could finally be free of the Gilead hellscape and the psychic wounds it had inflicted on them. As June boarded the train, she was separated from Luke, who was seized by Canadian authorities for assaulting a Gilead sympathizer. On the train, she encountered Serena, with her infant child Noah, fleeing from the Wheelers, the Gilead true-believers who had essentially abducted her and her son. But when it comes to June, she never stops fighting. With Hannah still stuck in Gilead and nearing an age where she could be attending a “Wives” school and be married off, June is still determined to rescue her daughter, no matter what it takes.

When June arrives at a surprise destination in Season 6, she’ll encounter an old familiar face. How will that change her mission?