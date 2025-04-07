‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Where the Characters Are Ahead of Season 6’s Premiere
This post contains discussions of sexual assault.
Fans have waited a painfully long two-and-a-half years for the return of celebrated dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, but now Season 6 — the final stretch of the decorated Hulu drama, to be followed by The Testaments — is almost here.
The Season 5 cliffhanger, way back in November 2022, saw June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) escaping with daughter Nichole on a train bound for the western regions of Canada, after being separated at the station from her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle).
As June walked through the crowded train, she encountered Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), her longtime nemesis, fleeing Toronto with her son Noah. As the series, inspired by Margaret Atwood‘s seminal 1985 novel, returns for its last run, TV Insider brings you back up to speed on each of the main characters, how things left off with their storylines, and where they may be headed in the final season.
