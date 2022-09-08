‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Renewed for Sixth & Final Season at Hulu

June’s (Elisabeth Moss) story has an end date — at least for what we’ll see of it.

Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for a sixth and final season. This news come just six days before the Season 5 premiere (September 14). The streaming service has also announced that the drama’s creator, showrunner, and executive producer Bruce Miller is actively developing The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale, which picks up years later.

“It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale,” Miller said in a statement. “We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point.”

Added Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, “Five years ago, almost to the day, The Handmaid’s Tale made history when it became the first show to win an Emmy for a streaming service. In the time since, it has been a privilege and pleasure to work with some of the finest creative talent in our industry on this show — a distinct and exceptional group of people who continue to produce the highest quality television that has made and continues to make significant cultural impact. Bruce, Warren, Lizzie and the entire team at MGM have been amazing partners, and we hope fans enjoy these last two seasons.”

In Season 5, the first two episodes of which will drop on premiere day on September 14, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah. The season also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

“I very much want it to be about June finding a way to go forward. That’s what the show has to be about. How does she find a way to fight the long war? Because I think that she’s been fighting the short war, fighting in the woods and getting kids on planes and doing all that kind of stuff,” Miller previously told TV Insider about Season 5. “I think what June is realizing is that every day you have to put your head down and fight. How is she going to do that and still be a whole human person? Or maybe she’s just gotta give up being a whole human person and put her head down and fight anyway.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 14, Hulu