Elisabeth Moss Admits She Screamed Watching Upcoming ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Cliffhanger

Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss has teased one of the “best cliffhangers” ever for the upcoming sixth episode of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season.

Speaking to Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Moss opened up about working on the hit Hulu dystopian drama, revealing her excitement for this week’s episode. “The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done,” said Moss, who described herself as the show’s number one fan. “It makes me scream every time I watch it. It’s so delicious. I’m so excited for people to see it because I truly think they’re gonna be like, ‘what the…?'”

“The end of this episode is one of the best cliffhangers we’ve ever done … it makes me scream every time I watch it.” Elisabeth Moss talks about @HandmaidsOnHulu and reveals an exclusive clip from this week’s episode! #HandmaidsTalehttps://t.co/xmPbuZDnEn pic.twitter.com/2NsMOOM1sc — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 10, 2022



Created by Bruce Miller and based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in 2017 and is set in a dystopia following a Second American Civil War, where a totalitarian society subjects fertile women called “Handmaids” to child-bearing slavery. The series is currently in Season 5 and, last month, was renewed for a sixth and final season.

When talking about the show’s end, Moss said, “We’ve known there was an end in sight for a little bit, you know. Bruce Miller, my wonderful showrunner, and I talk about how it’s June’s story, but it’s also just a slice of her life. So we’re not going to tell the entire story of everything that happens in Gilead; we’re going to tell this portion of this woman’s life, so we’ve always known it was gonna come to an end at some point.”

The show has received much critical praise since its debut and has picked up several awards, including Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Moss.

When asked if she predicted the show’s success, Moss explained, “Not at all. You never do know how it’s going to be received. I try to pick something I would want to watch… that resonates with me… and it resonated with us, the people who made it, and then apparently others as well.”