Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 12-18.

Could anything but TV’s biggest night — the Primetime Emmys (September 12 on NBC and Peacock) — top our list this week? Will anyone be a first-time winner? Will any of the shows dominate? Who will be snubbed?

Meanwhile, over on streaming, two shows return and another makes a major move. The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its fifth season (September 14 on Hulu), and we cannot wait to see the fallout of June (Elisabeth Moss) killing Fred (Joseph Fiennes). SEAL Team (September 18 on Paramount+) returns for its sixth season (its first full one on the streamer, after moving four episodes in last season), and we are very worried about Clay‘s (Max Thieriot) fate. And Days of Our Lives makes its move from NBC to Peacock (September 12).

Jeopardy! kicks off its 39th season (September 12, check your local listings), with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik continuing to split hosting duties and plans that include an Alex Trebek tribute. Plus, what better way to celebrate M*A*S*H‘s 50th anniversary than with When Television Changed Forever (September 13, Reelz) and more marathons and specials?

Returning to our list from last week is Monarch (was #1), American Gigolo (was #2), The Serpent Queen (was #5), and House of the Dragon (was #9).