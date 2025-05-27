‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s Ending Has Been Planned Since Day One — How It Convinced Elisabeth Moss to Star

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale series finale.]

The Handmaid’s Tale has ended after six seasons on Hulu. The fictional authoritarian regime of Gilead did not fall in the series finale, but it suffered its biggest military loss to date when Mayday and the U.S. military liberated Boston in the penultimate episode. The series finale, which came out at midnight E.T., 9 p.m. PT on May 27 on the streamer, picked up 19 days later when Massachusetts had been completely freed and restored as an American state. Also freed was the missing Janine (Madeline Brewer), who had been trapped in Gilead since Mayday’s attack in Episode 9. Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and the now-widowed Naomi Lawrence (Ever Carradine) brought Janine to the Gilead-Boston border and brought Charlotte along with them. Janine and her daughter were at last reunited and safe in the U.S., making June (Elisabeth Moss) yearn for her long-lost daughter Hannah even more.

Sadly, June, Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and Hannah didn’t reunite in The Handmaid’s Tale series finale. She was seen in a new flashback scene and in a vision June had while visiting her old bedroom in the fire-damaged Waterford house in the show’s final moments (Hannah was played by Jordan Hutson instead of Jordana Brewster). Hannah will be a main character in the upcoming spinoff The Testaments and will be played by Chase Infiniti. With June and Luke still alive and deeply involved with Mayday by the end of the finale, it’s possible that they could make appearances in The Testaments, though no one from the spinoff’s team have confirmed any such cameos. It’s in The Testaments that The Handmaid’s Tale fans might finally see Gilead fall.

June and Luke have gone their separate ways. As for Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), revealing the time and location of the commanders’ flight to Washington, D.C. in the penultimate episode won her protection from the U.S. government and Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger). Before Serena boarded the bus that would take her to a refugee center, she shared an emotional moment with June during which June did her the huge favor of saying she was forgiven. Whether June really forgives Serena for everything is up for debate, but it’s certain that June knew that Serena needed to hear those words in order to move forward.

The finale also brought back Alexis Bledel in a surprise cameo that provided a long-awaited update on Emily, who has been in a nearby town in Massachusetts since returning to Gilead to join the resistance in Season 5. Moira (Samira Wiley) and Rita (Amanda Brugel) are still involved with Mayday. And June’s mom, Holly (Cherry Jones), also came back to Boston with baby Nicole. Luke and Holly both urged June to write a book chronicling her time as a Handmaid, because the people in her story — including the recently deceased Nick (Max Minghella) and Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and all of the slain women June knew — were worth remembering.

The series ended with June visiting the Waterford house where the story all began, and then she started recording the first page of her book on a recording device. Elisabeth Moss closed out the series by reciting the first page of Margaret Atwood‘s The Handmaid’s Tale novel, recreating the same shot that opened the series in the “Offred” pilot. The decision to end the series by “writing” the Atwood book was made all the way back when former showrunner Bruce Miller was first developing the dystopian drama for Hulu. In fact, it was part of the vision he pitched to Moss before she agreed to star.

Miller is still an executive producer for the series after stepping down as showrunner for the final season. He did this to pivot to creating The Testaments spinoff, which is currently filming in Toronto. Miller also wrote the series finale, which was directed by Moss and fittingly titled “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Here, Bruce Miller explains The Handmaid’s Tale series finale to TV Insider.

To get started, you have Alexis Bledel back. Tell me how and why that happened.

Bruce Miller: Well, why it happened was because I was very eager to see the character and what had happened to the character. It was something I always wanted to do, and Alexis has a complicated schedule and a complicated life, and it didn’t work out that it was a good time to do it until the end. She moved heaven and earth to get up to us, and so there were a lot more practical concerns than character and emotional concerns.

I always wanted to know what happened to the character that she was playing, Emily, but also she was so central to June for so long. Even before the show started, they were walking partners. So there was something about bringing her back at the end that if June was going to re-experience that part of her life, it felt like it was impossible to do without that person because without knowing that both of them had made it out, you couldn’t believe in the impossible being possible. But the two of them together, both being alive and free really, I think was the one thing that June and the audience really did not expect to occur. I hope.

Tell me about the decision to have them revisit the Wall for this scene and have this location with such a dark history be a somewhat more hopeful place.

There’s more hope, but it’s not all hope. There’s still bodies hanging off in the corner. I wanted as much as possible for us to mimic their walking that they had done in Gilead, with enough common corners and visuals that you kind of feel like this is the same place. June, by going back to that part of town, is owning her trauma in a way that’s impossible without being able to trod free on the territory where you were enslaved. And that’s why the show ends with her being home [at the old, dilapidated Waterford house] for the first time. She’s been there for so long trapped, and now she’s home and it’s different. And so I think that them back on their own turf together, but the turf really matters. And in this case, the idea of the Wall and it being a place where they spent a lot of time contemplating what this world was like, they go back there to check in on, “What’s this world like?”

June decides to write a book about her time in Gilead, as encouraged by Luke and Holly. The series ends with Elisabeth Moss reciting the first page of Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale novel verbatim. Why was that the perfect ending?