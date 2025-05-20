‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Kills off Major Characters in Explosive Penultimate Episode — Fans React

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 9, “Execution.”]

The Handmaid’s Tale made its boldest move ever in the penultimate episode of the series, one that spells victory for the rebels in Gilead but comes at a high cost. The big swing seems to have paid off. Fans of the Hulu dystopian drama are praising the episode’s ending that featured the deaths of two of the show’s biggest characters. Earlier in the episode, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) nearly died as well in what was meant to be a public execution of most of the Boston handmaids, including Moira (Samira Wiley) and Janine (Madeline Brewer), as well as Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), who let the handmaids carry out their plot to kill the commanders in Episode 8. The fallout of this thwarted plot to quell the rebellion will be depicted in next week’s series finale.

The episode opened in the immediate aftermath of the successful plot to kill most of Boston’s commanders and flee to Canada with Mayday’s help. The handmaids ran for their getaway cars with D’Arcy Carden‘s rebellious Aunt Phoebe (who’s actually a CIA agent named Ava) by their side (Taylor Swift‘s new version of “Look What You Made Me Do” was the needle drop), and a Mayday strike helped them get away in the nick of time. But they were eventually caught, and the Gilead Eyes demanded that June turn herself over. She gave in to save the other women (including Moira and Janine), only to find them all at the gallows with her the next day. As High Commander Wharton (Josh Charles) prepared to make a public spectacle of the mass hangings (with Aunt Lydia set to hang with her girls), Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Rita (Amanda Brugel) were revealed in the crowd of Econopeople. Mayday staged its biggest attack yet, and the handmaids and aunts were saved in the skirmish (though some of their whereabouts now are unknown). The American Air Force flew in to begin the liberation of Boston.

They needed to kill the remaining commanders to really win. Enter Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford). After the dust settled and Mayday planned its next move, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) finally aided the rebellion and revealed where the commanders would be meeting for their flight to D.C. for an emergency meeting. June and Tuello (Sam Jaeger) asked Lawrence to plant an altitude-triggered bomb on the plane before the men got there. June drove his getaway car so they could see their joint fight through to the end together, but the commanders arrived earlier than expected. The only way to get the bomb on the plane without raising suspicions would be for Lawrence to stay on it, turning this into a suicide mission that he painfully accepted. Lawrence shared one last look with June, who was hiding in the hangar, before stepping onto the plane. He always knew that he was damned for creating Gilead. Sacrificing his life to take it down was the best end for the character that the series could’ve planned. And then Nick (Max Minghella) arrived.

Nick’s pregnant wife, Rose (Carey Cox), was hospitalized because of the sleeping agent laced in Serena’s wedding cake. She and the baby were ultimately fine, but it made her urge Nick to take a stand and become a stronger commander, one who would take down rebels like June. Feeling betrayed and embittered by June’s rejection of him after the Jezebel’s massacre, Nick finally chose his side. He joined his father-in-law, Wharton, at the hangar to June and Lawrence’s shock. Before takeoff, Nick was smiling as he praised Lawrence for joining “the winners” and that June did advise him to choose the other side. Lawrence said he should’ve listened to her. The episode ended with June watching in horror as the doomed flight took off. It was still on its ascent when the bomb went off, killing every last remaining commander in Boston. Mayday won, and the resistance will no doubt set their sights on liberating more states next.

From Aunt Lydia crying out that the commanders of Gilead are “godless men” to Serena aiding the rebellion and Lawrence’s sacrifice, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are impressed by the episode, especially Lawrence’s ending/Whitford’s performance.

“Just finished episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale and I was screaming, crying, shaking the ENTIRE time. Hands down the best episode of the entire series. I need a moment,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“I have never been so completely shattered and satisfied to this extent in my entire life. Bravo Handmaid’s Tale. Bravo,” wrote another.

“‘Courage looks good on you Joseph’ @bradleywhitford I’m giving you a standing ovation for your contribution and work in The Handmaid’s Tale. It wouldn’t be so amazing without com. Lawrence! No words can fully express how we are grateful as the fans to you,” said another viewer.

Another fan said the episode redeemed past frustrations about the series. “The pure satisfaction of The Handmaid’s Tale right now after all those years of bullsh*t — it’s elite,” they said. “Lydia, we’ve been waiting so long! And Serena, you did the right thing! Ava, you’re new and I love you, CIA girl! But Lawrence, damn. Eleanor would be proud. And Nick, well…”

It’s not all positive reactions. Some fans aren’t happy about Nick’s arc and ending in this final season, saying that making him choose Gilead is too big a change from the Margaret Atwood book. Others say his death should’ve been in sacrifice to the cause like Lawrence.

“5 seasons of Nick disliking Gilead but being stuck regretting his past just for them to completely villainize him in 3 episodes & kill him. HE WAS A PLANT THAT HATED GILEAD IN THE BOOKS & WORKING WITH MAYDAY. WHAT WERE THE WRITERS THINKING WTF,” a fan said.

See more fan reactions to the penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale below. What did you think of Nick and Lawrence’s deaths? Were they satisfying ends? Sound off in the comments section.

I have never been so completely shattered and satisfied to this extent in my entire life. Bravo Handmaid’s Tale. Bravo. 👏🏽 #TheHandsmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/keO5ORywRn — no one (@mehjee_850) May 20, 2025

Just finished episode 9 of The Handmaid’s Tale and I was screaming, crying, shaking the ENTIRE time. Hands down the best episode of the entire series. I need a moment. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/cJKHEz54h3 — Alice (@ArmoAlice) May 20, 2025

The pure satisfaction of the Handmaid’s Tale right now after all those years of bullshit—it’s elite. Lydia, we’ve been waiting so long! And Serena, you did the right thing! Ava, you’re new and I love you, CIA girl! But Lawrence, damn. Eleanor would be proud. And Nick, well… pic.twitter.com/FxJSWicoXB — Complain Factory (@ComplainFactory) May 20, 2025

“Courage looks good on you Joseph “@bradleywhitford I’m giving you a standing ovation for your contribution and work in the Handmaid’s tale. It wouldn’t be so amazing without com. Lawrence! No words can fully express how we are grateful as the fans to you.#TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/0L1ifHtRQr — Irina (@ILobiral) May 20, 2025

Tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s tale has me crying, screaming , throwing up on the floor. I knew Lawrence was gonna redeem himself some way I didn’t expect this 😭😭 #thehandsmaidstale pic.twitter.com/3zDtWtWYFw — Claudia _Morningstar (@wcake_wo) May 20, 2025

most emotional scene of the season idc #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/rqenAByxFG — daily handmaid’s tale (@DailyHandmaids) May 20, 2025

trying to make Nick stans understand that Nick could never be innocent being a former Eye and commander and that he always gave signs of being a Nazi because he has always been like that and the series is only making it clearer in this last season #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/xOKl4Aoj7X — A Maratonista (@shumiteer) May 20, 2025

Somewhere in the chaos, we lost the essence of the show and so did I. It was never about romance; it’s a story about women, their resistance, and their survival. That’s why characters like Nick and Lawrence were never meant to make it to the end.#TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/LA1lFh50pm — Yume 🌸 (@yumetoirotohana) May 20, 2025

5 seasons of Nick disliking Gilead but being stuck regretting his past just for them to completely villainize him in 3 episodes & kill him. HE WAS A PLANT THAT HATED GILEAD IN THE BOOKS & WORKING WITH MAYDAY. WHAT WERE THE WRITERS THINKING WTF🤬🤬#TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/1UsrktLT9p — Nani☘️🔮 (@NaniV03) May 20, 2025

No, seriously, the writers and producers of #TheHandmaidsTale can go to hell. I will NOT be watching The Testaments. The character assassination and 180 you did to Nick was outrageous! His death, if necessary, should have been his sacrificial choice, like Lawrence’s. pic.twitter.com/gCUgd6KIIW — FilmFan (@sherakay) May 20, 2025

Nick saved June time and time again but the moment he turned his back on her and mayday to save himself he earned his fate #TheHandmaidsTale #UnderHisEye pic.twitter.com/sP9wYhRILm — kimmceee (@kimmceee) May 20, 2025

The Handmaid’s Tale, Series Finale, Tuesday, May 27, Hulu