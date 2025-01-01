‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Gen V’ & 33 More Shows We’re Excited for in 2025

Meaghan Darwish
'The Last of Us,' 'Wednesday,' 'Daredevil: Born Again,' 'Gen V,' and more shows we can't wait for in 2025
When it comes to television, the 2025 slate is quite impressively filled with returning favorites and plenty of new titles to excite viewers across the board.

Among 2025’s highlight offerings are favorites like The Last of Us, Severance, The Bear, The White LotusGen V, and many more. Meanwhile, fresh titles to keep an eye out for include Daredevil: Born Again, The Residence, Alien: Earth, and Outlander: Blood of My Blood. For a closer look at what’s coming to TV in 2025, scroll through the titles, below, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the new year.

Kat Dennings and Tim Allen in 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Mike Taing

Shifting Gears (ABC)

Tim Allen returns to ABC in this all-new sitcom about a car restoration shop owner who is dealing with the sudden return and move-in of his estranged daughter (played by Kat Dennings) and her children amid divorce. Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 8/7c, ABC

Noah Wyle in 'The Pitt'
Warrick Page / Max

The Pitt (Max)

All you need to know is ER‘s Noah Wyle is playing a doctor again in a medical drama. The twist? It takes place in real time, so the 15 episodes each cover one hour of his shift in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. Series Premiere, Thursday, January 9, Max

Eleanor Tomlinson and Sam Heughan in 'The Couple Next Door'
Starz

The Couple Next Door (Starz)

It’s been a long time coming as Starz‘s latest drama, The Couple Next Door, has been teased for more than a year. The steamy thriller features the network’s fan-favorite leading man of Outlander, Sam Heughan, alongside a cast that also includes Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch. Series Premiere, Friday, January 17, Starz

Adam Scott in 'Severance' Season 2
Apple TV+

Severance (Apple TV+)

The highly anticipated second season of Apple TV+‘s critically acclaimed drama continues the story of Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his colleagues at the mysterious Lumon Industries. Will they get some answers? We certainly hope so after the nearly three-year wait. Season Premiere, Friday, January 17, Apple TV+

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks in 'The Recruit' Season 2
Netflix

The Recruit (Netflix)

Noah Centineo returns as in-over-his-head C.I.A. agent Owen Hendricks in Season 2 of Alexi Hawley‘s thrilling Netflix spy dramedy, which will take viewers to South Korea for its latest mission. Season Premiere, Monday, January 20, Netflix

Morris Chestnut in 'Watson'
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Watson (CBS)

Morris Chestnut delivers a new iteration of the classic character Dr. John Watson as he resumes his medical career a year after the death of his friend Sherlock Holmes in an effort to treat rare diseases. But Watson’s desire to move on is easier said than done in CBS‘s new show. Series Premiere, Sunday, January 26, 10/9c, CBS

Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise'
Hulu

Paradise (Hulu)

Sterling K. Brown plays Xavier Collins, a Secret Service man who finds himself in the crosshairs of an investigation when the president (James Marsden) winds up dead. From This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, the new drama reunites him with Brown for a completely new kind of role. Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 28, Hulu

Dom Hetrakul and Natasha Rothwell in 'The White Lotus' Season 3
HBO

The White Lotus (HBO)

Mike White‘s hit HBO anthology series heads to Thailand for the latest chapter, which will continue to explore the lives of vacationers and workers operating at the titular resort’s latest location. Among the star-studded ensemble are returning star Natasha Rothwell and newbies Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and more. Season Premiere, Sunday, February 16, HBO and Max

Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett in 'Zero Day' for Netflix
Netflix

Zero Day (Netflix)

Described as a conspiracy thriller, this Netflix limited drama brings together a must-see cast including Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, and more for a story set in the midst of crisis. Zero Day will explore how we can discover the truth when it seems that the world is being destroyed by uncontrollable forces. Series Premiere, Thursday, February 20, Netflix

Charlie Cox for 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Giovanni Rufino / MARVEL

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+)

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock, picking up the Daredevil mantle he previously helmed for Netflix’s former series Marvel’s Daredevil. Now, he’ll be forced to cross paths with his foe Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) as the big bad runs for office. Born Again is a can’t-miss event for Daredevil fans old and new when it arrives on Disney+. Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 4, Disney+

Saagar Shaikh and Asif Ali in 'Deli Boys'
Disney / Elizabeth Sisson

Deli Boys (Hulu)

This half-hour comedy follows two Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything in the wake of their convenience store-magnate father’s death. Together, they decide to take on their dad’s secret life of crime by taking on his mantle in the criminal underworld. The 10-episode series stars Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan, and more. Series Premiere, Thursday, March 6, Hulu

Zahn McClarnon in 'Dark Winds' Season 3
AMC

Dark Winds (AMC)

Zahn McClarnon returns as Joe Leaphorn for the latest chapter of AMC‘s Dark Winds, which introduces a new case as well as some new faces including series newbies Jenna Elfman and Bruce Greenwood. Also returning for the ’70s-set noir are Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, and A Martinez among others. Season Premiere, Sunday, March 9, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+

Uzo Aduba and Randall Park in 'The Residence'
Erin Simkin / Netflix

The Residence (Netflix)

Shondaland murder mystery in the White House is really all you need to know about The Residence in order to pique your interest, but on top of all those things, this dramedy has a star-studded ensemble that includes Uzo Aduba, Susan Kelechi Watson, Giancarlo Esposito, Randall Park, and many more. You won’t want to miss a single second. Series Premiere, Thursday, March 20, Netflix

Seth Rogen in 'The Studio'
Apple TV+

The Studio (Apple TV+)

Seth Rogen serves as creator, writer, director, and executive producer of Apple TV+’s The Studio, a new comedy in which he plays a movie studio head who is torn between appeasing corporate demands and maintaining creative ambitions. Joining him onscreen in the star-studded title are the likes of Kathryn Hahn, Bryan Cranston, and more. Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 26, Apple TV+

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner in 'The Conners'
Disney / Justin Stephens

The Conners (ABC)

ABC’s Roseanne spinoff will return for its final season as the story of the Conner — Dan (John Goodman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and more — family wraps up. It’s a can’t-miss farewell made just for fans. Season Premiere, March, ABC

Diego Luna in 'Andor' Season 2
Lucasfilm

Andor (Disney+)

Diego Luna returns to play Andor‘s titular character Cassian one last time in the final season of the Rogue One prequel. The critically acclaimed Star Wars series is sure to entertain when it returns to Disney+ in the spring. Season Premiere, Tuesday, April 22, Disney+

Elisabeth Moss in the Handmaid's Tale Season 6
Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The story of June (Elisabeth Moss) and others wraps up after six seasons in this drama based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Will June get her revenge against Gilead?  Season Premiere, Spring 2025, Hulu

'Alien: Earth'
FX

FX's Alien: Earth (Hulu)

Noah Hawley‘s latest FX team-up looks a lot different than Fargo, otherworldly, in fact. Still set on this planet, Alien: Earth is a new sci-fi horror series that follows a crash recovery crew as they search a wreck for survivors and stumble across something much more terrifying. Set in the same universe as Ridley Scott‘s Alien films, this is going to be a must-see series. Series Premiere, Summer 2025, Hulu

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 4
FX/Hulu

FX's The Bear (Hulu)

FX‘s kitchen dramedy The Bear will also return for more culinary action as Carmy Berzatto’s (Jeremy Allen White) story continues. While few details about the Season 4 plot are known at this time, we’ll be eagerly awaiting word on that cliffhanger review for Carmy and Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) new restaurant. Season Premiere, TBD, Hulu

Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

The Last of Us (HBO)

The long-awaited second season of The Last of Us is also among 2025’s stacked slate of returning titles. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in the latest chapter of the apocalyptic drama that introduces several new faces into the fold including Kaitlyn Dever, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Wright, and more. Season Premiere, TBD, HBO and Max

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in 'Hacks' Season 3
Max

Hacks (Max)

Max‘s award-winning comedy Hacks will also return for a new season, picking up its fourth with Debra’s (Jean Smart) new gig as the host of late-night TV. What her dynamic with protege comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) will look like remains to be seen. We can’t wait. Season Premiere, TBD, Max

Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero in 'The Righteous Gemstones'
HBO

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Danny McBride‘s comedy about the titular televangelist family will once again grace screens when Season 4 arrives on HBO in 2025. Back for more shenanigans alongside McBride’s Jesse are onscreen siblings Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kevlin (Adam Devine) as well as Gemstone patriarch Eli (John Goodman). Season Premiere, TBD, HBO

Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, and Charlie Heaton behind the scenes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Andrew Cooper / Netflix

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The final chapter to the Duffer Brothers’ epic ’80s-set sci-fi drama lands on Netflix this year, but what dangers will Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her cohorts face as the Upside Down seemingly infiltrates their own world? Only time will tell, but we’re gearing up for plenty of tears as we get ready to say goodbye to Hawkins. Season Premiere, TBD, Netflix

Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater in 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'
Starz

Outlnader: Blood of My Blood (Starz)

Outlander‘s prequel series following the love stories of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) parents takes place in two different times as Outlander: Blood of My Blood explores 18th-century Scotland and WWI-era England through the eyes of Ellen (Harriet Slater) and Brian (Jamie Roy), and Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine). Series Premiere, TBD, Starz

John Cena in 'Peacemaker'
Max

Peacemaker (Max)

James Gunn‘s series about the titular DC anti-hero played by John Cena returns for more superhero shenanigans. Few details have been revealed at this time, but we can imagine things are about to get NSFW on the raunchy and outrageous comedy. Series Premiere, TBD, Max

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector in 'The Gilded Age'
HBO

The Gilded Age (HBO)

HBO’s costume drama from Julian Fellowes returns for even more upstairs-downstairs drama set in the titular time period. Get ready for the return of Carrie Coon’s Bertha and Christine Baranski‘s biting Agnes. Season Premiere, TBD, HBO and Max

Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That...' Season 3
Max

And Just Like That... (Max)

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) all return for the latest chapter in the Sex and the City spinoff, which will also see the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. From the clothes to the relationship drama, we know this is one worth tuning in for. Season Premiere, TBD, Max

Peter Claffey in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
HBO

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)

The newest spinoff in the Game of Thrones TV universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will introduce Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Prince Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), otherwise known in George R.R. Martin‘s books as Dunk and Egg. Series Premiere, TBD, HBO and Max

Jovan Adepo in 'It: Welcome to Derry'
HBO

It: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Expanding upon Stephen King‘s It universe, Welcome to Derry is set in the 1960s and will include the origin story of the evil clown known as Pennywise. Stay tuned for more details on the long-awaited project as we head further into 2025. Series Premiere, TBD, HBO and Max

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Who will Belly (Lola Tung) choose between the Fisher brothers? Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)? That’s the question that lingers after Season 2’s finale. Based on Jenny Han‘s book series, The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third season could follow the events of We’ll Always Have Summer, the third and final novel. Stay tuned as we gear up for another summer at Cousins sometime in 2025. Season Premiere, TBD, Prime Video

Michelle Williams as Molly in 'Dying for Sex'
Sarah Shatz / FX

Dying for Sex (FX)

Based on the podcast Dying for Sex, this FX series co-created and written by Elizabeth Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock follows the story of a woman named Molly (Michelle Williams) who is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and leaves her husband Steve (Jay Duplass) of 15 years to explore her sexuality. The ensemble also includes Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, and Sissy SpacekSeries Premiere, TBD, FX

Penn Badgley in 'You'
Netflix

You (Netflix)

Expert stalker and killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) returns to New York City for the fifth and final chapter of the former Lifetime-turned-Netflix hit. Season Premiere, TBD, Netflix

Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game'
No Ju-han / Netflix

Squid Game (Netflix)

Following Season 2’s long-awaited release, Netflix isn’t making fans wait as long for Season 3 of Squid Game which will return for its final chapter in 2025. While no details about Season 3 are currently available, we imagine it will pick up with that major Season 2 cliffhanger mid-game. Season Premiere, TBD, Netflix

Jaz Sinclair in 'Gen V'
Prime Video

Gen V (Prime Video)

The Boys‘s spinoff series will make a comeback as Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her college cohorts attempt to understand the Supe world around them. Continue to expect some crossover from the flagship as the lines are sure to keep blurring between both series. Season Premiere, TBD, Prime Video

Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Bernard Walsh / Netflix

Wednesday (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as the titular Addams family daughter in Netflix’s Tim Burton-produced hit series. What shenanigans will Wednesday get up to next? Only time will tell as we head back to Nevermore Academy. Season Premiere, TBD, Netflix

Walker Scobell in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2
Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Disney+’s hit based on Rick Riordan‘s books will bring fans back to Camp Half-Blood as Percy (Walker Scobell) and pals take on new godly challenges. Season Premiere, TBD, Disney+

Lucy Freyer as Billie, Owen Thiele as Anton, Malik Elassal as Samir, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, and Amita Rao as Issa in 'Adults' for FX
FX

Adults (FX)

The upcoming comedy Adults from FX follows a group of twentysomethings living in New York as they do their best to become good people. Among the characters viewers will encounter are Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele), five friends who are crashing together at Samir’s childhood home where they share meals, anxieties, and much more. This is definitely a show to keep an eye out for. Series Premiere, TBD, FX

