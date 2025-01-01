‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Gen V’ & 33 More Shows We’re Excited for in 2025
When it comes to television, the 2025 slate is quite impressively filled with returning favorites and plenty of new titles to excite viewers across the board.
Among 2025’s highlight offerings are favorites like The Last of Us, Severance, The Bear, The White Lotus, Gen V, and many more. Meanwhile, fresh titles to keep an eye out for include Daredevil: Born Again, The Residence, Alien: Earth, and Outlander: Blood of My Blood. For a closer look at what’s coming to TV in 2025, scroll through the titles, below, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the new year.
