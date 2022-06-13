Last we saw June (Elisabeth Moss) on The Handmaid’s Tale, she and other handmaids brutally killed Fred (Joseph Fiennes), leaving his body hanging on a wall and putting his finger and ring, in the mail to his wife, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). Fortunately, we only now have a few short months before we find out what’s next.

Hulu has announced that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, September 14, with the first two episodes. New episodes will then be dropped weekly on Wednesdays. The streaming service also released the first photos from the new season, one each of June and Serena, as you can see above and below.

Hulu has also released the following synopsis for the season: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence [Bradley Whitford] works with Aunt Lydia [Ann Dowd] as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke [O-T Fagbenle], and Moira [Samira Wiley] fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah [Jordana Blake].”

The series also stars Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

“[June] feels like she’s turned down a bad road and can never turn back,” showrunner Bruce Miller told TV Insider after the Season 4 finale. “She feels like she’s made a decision that she is an avenging murderous person, not a mom. Whether or not that sticks, whether or not she is able to get over that decision, I think right now she feels pretty seriously broken and probably unfixable at this stage.”

Joining Miller as executive producers on The Handmaid’s Tale are Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 14, Hulu