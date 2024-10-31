Is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Spinoff ‘The Testaments’ Still Happening? Everything We Know

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments novel.]

It’s been a long time since there’s been a peep about The Testaments, a spinoff series of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. The streamer announced that the spinoff, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, was in development in 2022.

Even though that announcement said The Testaments wouldn’t debut until after The Handmaid’s Tale‘s final season (which is currently in production), it’s still been a long while since the last update. What we do know is, The Testaments has not been shelved.

Here’s everything there is to know about the upcoming spinoff while we wait for new information.

What is The Testaments about?

Atwood’s The Testaments novel was published in 2019 and is the official sequel to the original book published in 1985. It’s set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale and follows the perspectives of three women: Aunt Lydia, Agnes Jemima, and Daisy. They recount what happened after the final moments of the first book, when June Osborne was taken by The Eyes (this took place at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1, and all plot since has been created by the show for the show). The fate of Gilead after that moment is revealed in the sequel.

The Testaments being set 15 years after the end of Season 1 allows The Handmaid’s Tale‘s show plot to exist in that time between. The final season (which is expected to premiere sometime in Spring 2025, although an official release date has not been confirmed) will likely set up the spinoff, and it already started laying the foundation in Season 5. With Aunt Lydia as a main character, part of that work is already done.

Aunt Lydia has a surprising development in The Testaments, one that aligns with her waning support of Gilead shown in Season 5 of the Hulu series.

Is The Testaments series still in development?

All signs point to yes. A Disney executive, Craig Erwich, told Deadline in February 2024 that The Testaments is still in development.