‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: How Each Character’s Story Ended

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale series finale.]

The Handmaid’s Tale revealed the fates of all its characters in the series finale that debuted on Tuesday, May 27, on Hulu. It was an open-ended but hopeful ending, one that leaves the door open for June (Elisabeth Moss), Luke (O-T Fagbenle), and those fighting for Mayday to return in The Testaments spinoff. In fact, so many characters survived, and The Testaments takes place in such a near future, anyone who ended the series alive could arguably be seen again.

The Handmaid’s Tale ended by taking things back to the beginning. As finale writer, executive producer, and former showrunner Bruce Miller told TV Insider about the series finale, there’s the sound of a recording device turning on in the very first Offred scene in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 Episode 1. This was put in place for the sole purpose of circling back to the sound in the series finale, whenever that would be.

Miller said that reading Margaret Atwood’s Handmaid’s Tale novel made him realize that June’s whole story is basically an audiobook already. The only reason people know the tale is because this Handmaid took the time to record her memories, and those memories became an important part of Gilead’s history.

“The story in the book of the Handmaid, even though it’s told at the end as historical notes, is that that woman who was Offred recorded this story at some point, she was not yet free, and Gilead did not fall immediately. So her recording that story is part of the character that we know,” Miller said. “One of the very last things, but one of the most important things you find out about her is, she decided to record this horrible, difficult story of loss and pain, but you record it because there were so many people in it who are worth remembering, so many women especially who are worth remembering.”

The Handmaid’s Tale series similarly ended with stories of loss and pain, but also hope. Here, we compile how each character of The Handmaid’s Tale story ended. How many of them will continue in The Testaments?

The Handmaid’s Tale, Seasons 1-6 Available Now, Hulu