‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Brings [Spoiler] Back for Series Finale in Major Return — How It Happened

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale series finale.]

The Handmaid’s Tale brought an original star back in the series finale in a big surprise for fans. The move to bring this character back for one final scene made for a nice moment of reconnection in the after of Mayday’s liberation of Boston seen in the penultimate episode of the series.

Alexis Bledel returned as Emily in the series finale, titled “The Handmaid’s Tale,” available on Hulu as of May 27 at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT. Emily was a fixture of The Handmaid’s Tale from the very first episode up until her unexpected exit in the Season 4 finale. Season 5 began with an explanation of Emily’s absence when June (Elisabeth Moss) reconnected with Emily’s wife, Sylvia (Clea DuVall), who revealed that she had returned to Gilead to fight for the resistance and hunt down Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). Emily was never heard from or seen again. But that changed in The Handmaid’s Tale series finale. Bledel’s Emily appears in a scene with June in the episode.

Emily reemerged in Boston after the state was liberated, finding June on one of the pathways they used to walk during their strolls as walking partners. She revealed that she’s been in a nearby town all this time fighting for the resistance from the inside. Like June, Emily’s still connected with her family, but it’s a complicated dynamic still full of love. The women visited the Wall and saw inspiring messages painted by women who survived Gilead’s rule in Boston. This was juxtaposed by the hanging bodies of Gilead Eyes on the other end of the Wall. Former showrunner Bruce Miller, who wrote the series finale, tells TV Insider that they always wanted to bring Emily back for the end.

“Alexis has a complicated schedule and a complicated life, and it didn’t work out that it was a good time to do it until the end,” Miller says. “She moved heaven and earth to get up to us, and so there were a lot more practical concerns than character and emotional concerns.”

“I always wanted to know what happened to the character that she was playing, Emily, but also she was so central to June for so long,” he continues. “Even before the show started, they were walking partners. So there was something about bringing her back at the end that if June was going to re-experience that part of her life, it felt like it was impossible to do without that person because without knowing that both of them had made it out, you couldn’t believe in the impossible being possible. But the two of them together, both being alive and free really, I think was the one thing that June and the audience really did not expect to occur. I hope.”

Bledel won an Emmy for her performance in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1, which saw her character experience some of the show’s most disturbing body horror, such as the surgical removal of her clitoris as punishment for fighting back against those in Gilead trying to break her and the other trapped handmaids.

Emily went on to escape Gilead with June’s help and make a new life in Canada, but reconnecting with her wife and their son was a long and difficult process. She committed herself to it nonetheless before feeling the urge to go back to Gilead and try and take down the regime from the inside.

Another presumed-dead character came back in the Season 6 premiere: Holly, June’s mother played by Cherry Jones, who had previously only been seen in flashbacks.

