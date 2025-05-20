‘FBI’ Finales, ‘Handmaid’s Rebellion, ‘Voice’ Crowns a Winner, Teen Angst in ‘Motorheads’

The FBI franchise’s Tuesday takeover will be history after tonight — with two spinoffs ending and the mothership moving to Mondays in the fall. Gilead is in an uproar following an uprising in the penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. A new winner of The Voice will be announced amid an all-star finale. Prime Video’s high-school drama Motorheads is like One Tree Hill with hot rods.

Here’s the good news: the Dick Wolf drama will be around for at least two more seasons, having earned a three-year pickup in 2024. The not-so-good news: FBI‘s spinoffs will not be joining the New York crew when the show moves to Mondays in the fall. (A new Wolf procedural, CIA, will be paired with FBI.) In FBI‘s Season 7 finale, Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) barely escapes an attack on a secret FBI office, which leads to the discovery that terrorists have infiltrated the bureau. Adopting The X-Files’ “trust no one” mantra, the team surreptitiously works to reveal the intruders in their midst.

The Fly Team leaves Europe in the series finale, with Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer) and crew off to Japan to pursue an international serial killer who was exposed in last week’s cliffhanger. Followed by the series finale after six seasons of FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where the Fugitive Task Force signs off with a mission involving a rogue government agent who’s got domestic terror on their mind.

There’s hell to pay in the penultimate episode of the dystopian drama when the oppressors of Gilead awaken to learn that handmaids past and present, and their allies, have risen up and taken bloody action. The remaining Commanders plan to make an example of “heretic” June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), once known only as Offred. “God’s justice will be served,” promises Serena Joy’s (Yvonne Strahovski) new husband, High Commander Wharton (Josh Charles). But what form will that justice take? Wrenching choices are made amid the gripping action.

Which of the Top Five will join new American Idol Jamal Roberts in the TV singers’ winner circle? Viewers and voters will have to wait through an all-star season finale to find out whether Jadyn Cree, Adam David (both from Team Bublé), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Levine), Jaelen Johnston (Team Ballerini) or RENZO (Team Legend) will take home the Season 27 crown. Each contestant gets to perform with their coach — Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend — with special guests including Blake Shelton (returning to The Voice for the first time since leaving the show in 2023), American Idol‘s inaugural champ Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys featuring Amanda Reid, Chance the Rapper, Joe Jonas, Foreigner, James Bay featuring Sheryl Crow, and Season 22 Voice winner Bryce Leatherwood.

Shades of Rebel Without a Cause, but more like One Tree Hill with hot rods in place of basketballs, this glum 10-episode exercise in teen angst is set in a dying Pennsylvania Rust Belt town where everyone’s favorite pastime is treacherous street racing. In a reverse 90210 move, siblings Zac (Michael Cimino) and Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) move with their ER nurse mom (Nathalie Kelley) from Brooklyn to this dead-end burg, hoping to keep their family’s dark history a secret. A sullen Ryan Phillippe is their Uncle Logan, who operates a struggling garage and takes pity on the outsiders in their class-conscious town.

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem (streaming on Netflix): The fearless comedian, performing at New York’s Beacon Theater, mines poignant humor in reflections on the recent death of both of her parents.

(streaming on Netflix): The fearless comedian, performing at New York’s Beacon Theater, mines poignant humor in reflections on the recent death of both of her parents. Untold: The Fall of Favre (streaming on Netflix ): The documentary sports anthology delves into the dark side of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, including allegations of sending lewd texts to a New York Jets employee and becoming embroiled in a Mississippi welfare fraud scheme.

(streaming on ): The documentary sports anthology delves into the dark side of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, including allegations of sending lewd texts to a New York Jets employee and becoming embroiled in a Mississippi welfare fraud scheme. Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam (streaming on Hulu): A three-part true-crime miniseries (reminiscent of Showtime’s Love Fraud) depicts the ordeal of three women — Annette, Roxy, and Gaby — who are wooed online by a handsome suitor who then extorts them for money. They’re shocked to learn their love story is actually a one-sided swindle.