The Rebellions Continue on ‘Andor’ & ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ Inside the Triple Crown, Night off at ‘St. Denis’

Disney+ / Lucasfilm

Andor

Season Premiere

In an upcoming installment of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel’s second season, maverick rebel leader Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) proclaims, “Revolution is not for the sane.” It’s also not for the impatient, as Andor takes 12 sporadically thrilling episodes over a four-year span (three episodes drop each Tuesday) to fully immerse reluctant revolutionary Cassian Andor (the dashing Diego Lunda) in his mission to disrupt the evil Empire’s diabolical doings. The season gets off to a rollicking start when Andor steals an Imperial test ship he’s ill equipped to fly and lands among a group of squabbling ragtag rebels. But too often, he feels like a supporting player in this dense saga of long-game sabotage. Still, whenever he goes rogue, the going gets good.

Disney / Steve Wilkie

The Handmaid’s Tale

Another oppressive regime, another rebellion, as the heroes of this dystopian drama return to Gilead on a risky mission to rescue Janine (Madeline Brewer) and other women enslaved in the Jezebels sex club. Wearing masks and drab “Martha” garb to cloak their identity, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Moira (Samira Wiley) go undercover into the belly of the beast and are shocked to learn that the Commanders, including the newly promoted Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), are paying another lecherous visit. Getting in is one thing. Getting out without being recognized is another.

Netflix

Race For the Crown

Series Premiere

The Kentucky Derby. The Preakness. The Belmont Stakes. Horse racing fans know them as the Triple Crown, the latest sports milieu to get the immersive Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries treatment. Over six episodes, cameras follow the deep-pocketed owners, the trainers and the jockeys as they prepare these thoroughbreds for victory. (Only 13 horses have ever won the elusive Triple Crown of all three marquee events.)

NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

We don’t often get to follow the doctors and nurses of the fictional Oregon hospital outside of the workplace in this mockumentary, already renewed for a second season. In their freshman year’s penultimate episode, the staff gets dolled up for a gala fundraiser, and executive director Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is desperate for it to pay off. “It’s not about the mood, it’s about the moolah,” she tells the gala’s MC, Ron (David Alan Grier), muscling in on his act, which devolves into a savagely funny roast. Taking the spotlight, as usual: self-impressed surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson), who goes solo in the “Dancing with the Doctors” competition with an elaborate routine to impress the judges — which unfortunately for him includes the ultra-cynical Serena (Kahyun Kim).

Disneynature

Sea Lions of the Galapagos

Documentary Premiere

Happy Earth Day! To mark the occasion, the Disneynature unit offers a captivating documentary, narrated by Brendan Fraser, following the coming of age of Leo, an adorable sea lion pup from the Galapagos islands. The film tracks his journey from his nurturing mother Luna’s side to explore the reefs, rocks and shores of his environment, dodging sharks along the way. A companion film, Guardians of the Galapagos, narrated by Blair Underwood, goes the scenes with the filmmakers and profiles the local community dedicated to preserving the ecosystem for future generations.

