‘The Testaments’: 9 Burning Questions We Need Answered After ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale

The Handmaid’s Tale ended with the rebels victorious, but the war still not won. Hulu is taking viewers back into Gilead with the upcoming adaptation of The Testaments, based on the 2019 Margaret Atwood Handmaid’s Tale sequel novel. The series is currently filming in Toronto, and star Ann Dowd and creator Bruce Miller have been forthcoming with select plot details about The Testaments. But after the rather open-ended Handmaid’s Tale series finale in May, we have questions that still need answers.

The Testaments follows three protagonists: Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Agnes/Hannah (Chase Infiniti), and Daisy (Lucy Halliday). The former two characters are known to Handmaid’s Tale fans, but Daisy is an unknown for those who haven’t read the book. Daisy in the book is a few years younger than Hannah, who’s a young teen at the start of the book before a short time jump. Daisy is a young Canadian teen whose life is changed forever when she learns her connection to the Republic of Gilead.

For Hannah and the girls of her generation, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.

Miller has said that Hannah is going to have to contend with the June (Elisabeth Moss) within her and will grow very rebellious. Daisy seems to have some rebellion in her as well, and questioning Gilead and her role in it became the norm for Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale‘s final season. Here, we break down our lingering questions about The Testaments now that The Handmaid’s Tale‘s final chapter has ended.

1. Will June and Luke be in it?

And will they reunite with Hannah? The Testaments isn’t being advertised as a limited series. Assuming there will be more than one season (and that’s likely, given the success of the original series), a June, Hannah, and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) reunion feels like something that would be saved for later, maybe even the end of the show. Handmaid’s ended with June and Luke split up but both committed to Mayday’s resistance efforts and rescuing Hannah in their own ways. Will their continued fight be the door to cameos from Moss and Fagbenle?

Moss told TV Insider ahead of Handmaid’s Tale‘s final season that knowing The Testaments was coming made production on the final season “liberating.” “We didn’t have to worry about ‘Was this the end, the end, the end,‘ you know what I mean?” Moss said. “We are able to say, ‘Maybe we’ll come back to that?’ That was really liberating.”

She said that she had no plans to appear in the spinoff, but added with a sly smile, “I would totally lie to you if I was!” If June and Luke are coming back, there’s no doubt that that’s going to be a secret kept under tight lock and key.

2. How do Pearl Girls convince women to move to Gilead?

Handmaids are still part of Gilead in The Testaments, Dowd told us, but the series is focusing on a different class of women: the Pearl Girls. They’re a subclass of Aunts, basically aunts in training who act as Gilead missionaries. Aunt Lydia is said to have created the program, and it’s what she dedicates her life to in The Testaments. These girls being volunteers is of the utmost importance to Lydia.

Pearl Girls recruit women to move to Gilead on their missionary trips. How are they able to make Gilead look like an appealing place to live? Does that mean Gilead has made itself look like a more evolved place in the time since Mayday liberated Massachusetts?

3. How successful has Mayday been since The Handmaid’s Tale series finale?

Boston was freed by Mayday and the U.S. Air Force in the penultimate episode of Handmaid’s, and 19 days later in the series finale, all of Massachusetts had been freed. Chicago was free in Handmaid’s as well. With The Testaments picking up four to five years after that, as Dowd told us, we need to know how many more states have been freed from Gilead’s control in that time. How much has Gilead shrunk?

4. Will Aunt Lydia join the resistance?

Lydia’s crisis of faith changed her forever, leading to her complete distrust of all of the “godless” men leading Gilead. How has that progressed? The fact that she’s still in Gilead and working to improve things for the women there through the Pearl Girls program means that she still has some degree of faith in Gilead as a nation. But can she be pushed more into rebellion? Lydia is going to be very involved in Hannah’s life in Gilead, as she’s also looking over the plums — daughters of Gilead in training to become wives. She’ll be involved in Daisy’s life as well. Will all three of them reject Gilead and start fighting for Mayday from within the regime?

5. What does Hannah remember about June and Luke?

The last time Hannah saw her mother, she hardly remembered her. It’s a fact that still haunted June as of the series finale. She may not remember details about her parents, but she must recall being kidnapped by Gilead, right? Or is that a deeply repressed memory? We need to know how much Hannah/Agnes remembers about June and Luke and if finding them is part of her motivations.

6. What is Daisy’s connection to Gilead?

This is going to be one of the biggest questions of the series. Daisy being a new character shrouds her in mystery for those who don’t know the novel. If the other two main characters of The Testaments are closely connected to June, is Daisy as well? What about her unexpected connections to Gilead are so shocking to the teen, and how does she respond to that revelation?

7. Will any other Handmaid’s Tale characters appear?

Any Handmaid’s Tale character who ended the series alive could conceivably appear in the series, since it’s only been a few years since the events of the final episode. June, Luke, and Moira (Samira Wiley) popped in and out of Gilead on secret missions with Mayday in the final season. Will we see more Mayday rebels appear as the war against Gilead rages on?

8. What is Serena Joy’s reputation in Gilead?

Yvonne Strahovski‘s character was once one of Gilead’s most famous and beloved faces. Now, she’s a traitor to the regime after giving Mayday the intel it needed to kill her second husband, Commander Wharton (Josh Charles), and the rest of the surviving Boston commanders (Max Minghella‘s Nick and Bradley Whitford‘s Lawrence included) and ended the show as a refugee in Canada with her baby. Is she a famous enemy of Gilead now? Will she be used as a cautionary tale for the girls training to be wives in that world?

9. What is Gilead’s standing in the world?

Did Mayday’s success inspire other countries to fight against Gilead, too? Or does the fact that women are voluntarily moving to Gilead mean that its propaganda has convinced the world that it’s not as bad as American refugees say? Here’s hoping it’s the latter.

The Testaments, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu