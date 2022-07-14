‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: June vs. Serena in New Teaser (VIDEO)

June (Elisabeth Moss) may have blood on her hands after the murder of Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) on The Handmaid’s Tale and she may have to face consequences, but she wants his “grieving wife” Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) to know it was her in the new Season 5 teaser.

While Luke (O-T Fagbenle) may tell June, “She can’t get to you, so you just gotta forget about her,” that’s easier said than done with Serena’s face everywhere.

Meanwhile, Gilead isn’t just going to let a handmaid killing her commander stand, and it looks like June could be in some serious trouble. Watch the teaser below for more, including June ready to fight — and shoot?! — Serena.

In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, premiering Wednesday September 14, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) works with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira (Samira Wiley) fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television. It is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, September 14, Hulu