‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Continues, ‘Talent,’ ‘Challenge,’ ‘MasterChef’ Finales, A Killer Mom, Rob & Ryan to Wales

Hulu’s Emmy-winning (though not recently) The Handmaid’s Tale returns for a fifth, penultimate season. It’s a climactic night for summer competition series, as America’s Got Talent, The Challenge: USA and MasterChef all announce winners in their season finales. A Netflix true-crime docuseries digs into the psyche of a mother accused of killing her two youngest children. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finally get a Welcome to Wrexham as they attend their first game of the soccer team they purchased.

Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season Premiere

Revenge has a bitter aftertaste as the fifth season of the dystopian drama picks up in the wake of June’s (Elisabeth Moss) murder of her former master, Fred (Joseph Fiennes), with a little help from her rebellious friends. Moss, who directed the first two episodes (both available), gives June a demented, possessed quality as she reckons with the consequences of her actions. “You scare me,” says her best friend Moira (Samira Wiley), who’s not sure June is fit to mother her daughter Nicole while still obsessed over retrieving her other daughter, Hannah, from Gilead. June admits she scares herself as well. (Us too.) As for Fred’s widow and June’s nemesis Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), she’s determined to give her late husband a sendoff worthy of one of Gilead’s founding fathers. The bad blood between these women has yet to be resolved, but there’s time, with one last full season to go after this one.

Chris Haston/NBC

America’s Got Talent

Season Finale 8/7c

The summer’s most popular talent show reveals the nation’s top pick in a two-hour season finale featuring the Top 11 finalists and special guests including country-music stars Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi, Emmy-winning (though not this year) actor Henry Winkler, former AGT champ Shin Lim, finalists the Silhouettes, and more. The winner gets $1 million and a showcase at Luxor Hotel and Casino’s “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE” show. In a sure sign that the summer TV season is ending, two other reality competitions wrap their seasons, with CBS’s The Challenge: USA (9/8c) putting its 11 remaining players through more twists to claim the $500,000 prize, and Fox’s MasterChef (8/7c) crowning its latest champion after a final round involving a gourmet dessert and a guest appearance by former judge Christina Tosi.

Netflix

Sins of Our Mother

Series Premiere

A three-part true-crime docuseries revisits the twisted horror story of Lori Vallow Daybell, accused with her fifth husband Chad Daybell of murdering her two youngest children, found buried in their Idaho back garden. Much of the series is told from the perspective of her surviving son Colby, who describes how his devout mother began to adopt the doomsday apocalyptic beliefs of Chad, seeing her children as dark spirits and “zombies.” She’s also implicated in the murder of her fourth husband and Chad’s former wife.

FX

Welcome to Wrexham

10/9c

Seven episodes into this reality series and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have yet to witness first-hand the struggling soccer team they purchased in Wales. That’s about to change, but not until taking a cheeky detour in the first of two enjoyable episodes. The celebrity team owners get a crash course in Wales history and culture by spoofing several familiar TV formats, which we won’t spoil here. Then it’s back to the regular series in the second episode, as Ryan and Rob finally get to see the Red Dragons of Wrexham in action in person. They’re on the visiting side for an away game, and Ryan is a nervous wreck. “There is nothing fun about this!” he declares. “My heart can’t take this.” Maybe he should watch Ted Lasso again and try to “Believe.”

Inside Wednesday TV: