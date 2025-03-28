TV Insider was on the red carpet at PaleyFest 2025 when the cast and producers of The Handmaid’s Tale chatted with reporters about the show’s upcoming and final season.

Series star, executive producer, and director Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne), last seen making her getaway on a train with baby Nichole, gave a preview to the show’s upcoming finale that may sound vague but, in time, she believes viewers will fully understand her meaning.

“I hope that they take hope,” Moss responded when TV Insider asked what she hopes viewers will take as their walk-away from watching the series. “I hope that they take a feeling there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and I hope that it’s the beginning of a story as well as an end.”

With a hearty chuckle, Moss adds, “That is more of a spoiler than you would guess!”

While The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to a conclusion with this upcoming sixth and final season, stories will continue with the previously announced series The Testaments on which Moss will also serve as executive producer.

“I am looking forward to it,” she says. “I really am.” Knowing this sequel series was coming, she says, “gave us a lot of liberty” with how The Handmaid’s Tale will conclude — or rather, maybe not fully conclude.

“We didn’t have to worry about ‘Was this the end, the end, the end,‘ you know what I mean?” Moss asks. “We are able to say, ‘Maybe we’ll come back to that?’ That was really liberating.”

While there are no plans for Moss to appear on screen on The Testaments, we couldn’t help but ask her if she’d somehow work in an on-screen appearance. “I mean, ‘No,’” she says about it happening, hastening to add with a slight grin, “[But] I would totally lie to you if I was!”

The Handmaid’s Tale, Sixth and Final Premiere, Tuesday, April 8, Hulu

The Testaments, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu