All the Changes Coming to TV & Streaming in 2025

Dan Clarendon
'Law & Order: Organized Crime,' 'WWE Raw,' and 'The Conners'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC, WWE, Chris Willard/Disney

Futuristic as it may sound, the year 2025 is days away, and big changes are in store for linear and streaming television. For starters, we’re losing one streaming service and gaining another, and while we’re saying goodbye to several hit shows, we’re greeting broadcast TV’s first new daytime drama in a quarter-century.

And in terms of old acquaintances that shouldn’t be forgot in the days of auld lang syne, TV networks and streamers would love for you to know which shows are moving to a new home or coming back after a long absence.

Freevee logo
Amazon

Freevee is shutting down, and its content is moving to Prime Video

Amazon is in the process of shutting down its Freevee streaming service and moving all Freevee content — including shows like Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy — to Prime Video, where you’ll still be able to stream it for free with ads.

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving from NBC to Peacock

Law & Order fans are still waiting for a premiere date for Organized Crime Season 5, but we know the Christopher Meloni-fronted spinoff will move from NBC to streaming sibling Peacock. (And don’t worry — the SVU crossovers will reportedly continue.)

Taylor Swift accepting a trophy at the 2022 American Music Awards
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

The American Music Awards are returning — on a new network — after two years off air

The American Music Awards last aired on TV in 2022, but they’ll make a comeback next year: The awards show is slated to be held on May 18, 2025. And the AMAs have a new TV home, too, having shifted to CBS after nearly 50 years on ABC.

Becky Lynch in 'WWE Raw'
WWE

WWE Raw is moving from USA Network to Netflix

In what may be a raw deal for streaming-opposed wrestling fans, Raw is moving to Netflix after seven years on USA Network, five on TNN/The New TNN/Spike, and then another 19 on USA. Netflix will be WWE Raw’s exclusive new home starting in January 2025.

Rami Kashou competing in 'Project Runway' Season 20
Zach Dilgard/Bravo/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Project Runway is moving from Bravo to Freeform

Project Runway will try to “make it work” on a new channel. After five seasons at Bravo, 11 at Lifetime, and another four at Bravo, the fashion design competition series is headed to Freeform in 2025. No hosts or judges have been announced for the upcoming 21st season, however.

Charles Barkley in 'Inside the NBA'
TNT

Inside the NBA is moving from TNT to ESPN and ABC

Though TNT Studios will continue to produce Inside the NBA, the award-winning basketball analysis show will air on ESPN and ABC instead of TNT in 2025. You’ll see Inside the NBA cover high-profile events like the NBA Finals, conference finals, the NBA playoffs, ESPN says.

ESPN logo
ESPN

ESPN is launching a new streaming service

Speaking of ESPN, the cable sports company is also launching a direct-to-consumer streaming service it’s currently calling ESPN Flagship, according to Variety. The new streamer is expected to launch in the fall of 2025 and will include all programming from its ESPN+ streaming service.

Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson of 'Hollywood Squares'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Hollywood Squares is coming back

TV viewers have seen lots of spinoffs of the game show, but the original-style Hollywood Squares has been off the air since a syndicated version ended in 2004. That’ll change on January 9, 2025, at 8/7c, when CBS debuts a Nate Burleson-hosted version with Drew Barrymore in the center square.

Jay R. Ferguson, Sara Gilbert, Katey Sagal, and John Goodman in 'The Conners'
Chris Willard/Disney

Hit shows are coming to an end

Get ready to say goodbye to some buzzy TV titles. The Conners are leaving us, Stranger Things is taking one last trip into the Upside Down, and Squid Game is hitting a red light in 2025. Other shows ending next year include Andor and The Handmaid’s Tale.

'Beyond the Gates' key art
CBS

CBS is going Beyond the Gates with broadcast TV’s first new soap opera in nearly 25 years

The new soap opera Beyond the Gates will premiere on CBS on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 2/1c, marking the first new daytime drama to hit broadcast TV since Passions’s debut in 1999.  Clifton Davis and Tamara Tunie lead a cast full of familiar faces for the new series.

