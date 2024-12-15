All the Changes Coming to TV & Streaming in 2025

Futuristic as it may sound, the year 2025 is days away, and big changes are in store for linear and streaming television. For starters, we’re losing one streaming service and gaining another, and while we’re saying goodbye to several hit shows, we’re greeting broadcast TV’s first new daytime drama in a quarter-century.

And in terms of old acquaintances that shouldn’t be forgot in the days of auld lang syne, TV networks and streamers would love for you to know which shows are moving to a new home or coming back after a long absence.