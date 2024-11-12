TV Shows Ending in 2025: ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Conners,’ ‘Andor’ & More (PHOTOS)

'Squid Game,' 'The Conners,' 'Andor,' and more shows ending in 2025
It’s never easy saying goodbye to a fan-favorite series, but 2025 is gearing up for more than a few farewells as we look ahead to the new year.

Whether it’s network mainstays or streaming megahits, there is an array of titles that fans are surely reluctant to let go. Among 2025’s ending shows are titles like The ConnersStranger Things, Squid Game, and more. Below, we’re breaking down every title that will take its final bow. (*Note: all titles listed have been confirmed to end in 2025).

Stay tuned for more additions as premieres are announced, and let us know which show you’ll miss the most in the comments section.

Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert in 'The Conners'
Eric McCandless / ABC

The Conners (ABC)

Season: 7

ABC‘s Roseanne spinoff will come to a close with an abbreviated seventh and final season in the spring when The Conners return sometime in March 2025. The series will continue to follow the titular family as they live their day-to-day in Lanford, while also addressing current topics.

Maya Hawke and Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things'
Netflix

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Season: 5

The Duffer Brothers’ hit series harkening back to ’80s classics will finally conclude with a fifth and final season. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things will continue to unravel the mystery surrounding superpowered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends as the threat of the Upside Down and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) loom.

Elisabeth Moss in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Season: 6

The eerily relevant series based on Margaret Atwood‘s novel will continue the story of June (Elisabeth Moss) as she examines who she’ll be for the remainder of her life. As The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller teased to TV Insider, “That force is the force we’re going to reckon with in the next season: them being drawn back together, for better or worse, for safety or not safety,” he said of June and husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) who found themselves separated in Season 5’s final moments.

Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game'
Netflix

Squid Game (Netflix)

Season: 3

While viewers have yet to see the second season (premiering December 26, 2024), Netflix already confirmed Squid Game will return with a third and final season in 2025. According to the series showrunner, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Season 3 will see the clash between Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) come to a fierce conclusion.

Diego Luna in 'Andor'
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andor (Disney+)

Season: 2

Set to premiere Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Andor‘s second and final season will include 12 all-new episodes that continue the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the emerging rebel alliance over the four years leading up to the discovery of the Death Star and the events of Rogue One.

Chloe Hayden as Quinni , Ayesha Madon as Amerie, James Majoos as Darren in 'Heartbreak High'
Courtesy of Netflix

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Season: 3

Netflix’s series about a group of friends navigating love, sex, and heartbreak at Hartley High returns for a third and final season. Don’t miss what’s next for Amerie (Ayesha Madon), Quinni (Chloe Hayden), Darren (James Majoos), and more.

'Big Mouth'
Netflix

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Season: 8

The raunchy animated series following teens as they go through puberty will come to an end. John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, and more will reprise their voice roles for the final chapter.

 

William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and Yuji Okumoto in 'Cobra Kai'
Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Season: 6

The Karate Kid spinoff series following the now grown-up Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as they fight to save the valley will drop its third part to the sixth and final season in 2025. No exact date has been unveiled, but stay tuned for details.

