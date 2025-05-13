Joan Rivers’ Joke Treasury, ‘Andor’ Finale, Outbreak on ‘Will Trent,’ Uprising on ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

More than a decade after her death, comedians gather to remember Joan Rivers and deliver some of her saltiest jokes. The Star Wars prequel Andor drops its final three episodes. ABC‘s Will Trent ends its third season with Atlanta under threat of a biological attack. The handmaids use a high-profile wedding as a cover for rebellion in an exciting episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Peter Kramer / NBC

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

Special 10/9c

Could she talk! The pioneering female stand-up superstar Joan Rivers died more than a decade ago, but the memory of her barbed humor lives on — and not just in the filing cabinets that store her treasury of 70,000 jokes. Contemporary comics including Nikki Glaser, Chelsea Handler, and Tiffany Haddish are among the admirers gathering at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater for a special tribute, with Patton Oswalt reminding us her jokes were “all meat — no filler,” including 218 jokes about death alone: “She’s dead, but she’s still here.” Highlights include Rachel Brosnahan (whose The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was inspired by Joan) reciting a lightning-round set of gynecological quips and Aubrey Plaza solemnly reciting “next level tasteless” jokes that might deserve to be put to rest. As if. Joan’s daughter Melissa appears at the end to reinforce her mom’s belief that “When you make people laugh, you give them a mini vacation.” (If you’re left wanting more, Peacock drops an extended, uncensored version with more material and guest stars on Wednesday.)

Disney+ / Lucasfilm

Andor

Series Finale

The acclaimed Star Wars prequel brings its second season to a rousing conclusion with three episodes that take its reluctant rebel hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to the brink of his fateful mission in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Jumping forward another year to assess the fallout from the Ghorman Massacre as the Empire seeks to quash the rebel forces, Andor goes rogue yet again, with the fierce Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) desperate to get the word out about the Death Star before it’s too late.

Disney / Wilford Harewood

Will Trent

Season Finale 8/7c

Poor Will (Ramón Rodríguez). He’s barely had time to process the fact that he’s just met his biological father — rural sheriff Caleb Roussard (Yul Vazquez) — when he and the GBI team confront their latest crisis in the Season 3 finale. Domestic terrorists have unleashed a biological weapon in Atlanta, causing a lockdown at the hospital where Angie’s (Erika Christensen) doctor beau Seth (Scott Foley), her detective partner Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), Will’s dogsitter Nico (Cora Lu Tran) and even Betty are now trapped.

Disney / Steve Wilkie

The Handmaid’s Tale

“They put us in red, the color of blood, to mark us. They forgot that it’s also the color of rage.” Such is the gospel of June, formerly the handmaid Offred (Elisabeth Moss), who has never forgotten her rage. She puts it to good use as she dons the robe and hat again, rallying an army of handmaids to fight back against the oppression of Gilead. The setting: the fancy society wedding of Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and High Commander Wharton (Josh Charles).

Netflix

Bad Thoughts

Series Premiere

Comedian Tom Segura indulges his darkest fantasies in a series of six twisted vignettes. In one, he plays a country-music star so desperate for inspiration that he kidnaps his fans, makes them live in squalor and uses their sob stories for his next batch of songs. Bad boy, Tom.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: