Joan Rivers’ Joke Treasury, ‘Andor’ Finale, Outbreak on ‘Will Trent,’ Uprising on ‘Handmaid’s Tale’
More than a decade after her death, comedians gather to remember Joan Rivers and deliver some of her saltiest jokes. The Star Wars prequel Andor drops its final three episodes. ABC‘s Will Trent ends its third season with Atlanta under threat of a biological attack. The handmaids use a high-profile wedding as a cover for rebellion in an exciting episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.
Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute
Could she talk! The pioneering female stand-up superstar Joan Rivers died more than a decade ago, but the memory of her barbed humor lives on — and not just in the filing cabinets that store her treasury of 70,000 jokes. Contemporary comics including Nikki Glaser, Chelsea Handler, and Tiffany Haddish are among the admirers gathering at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater for a special tribute, with Patton Oswalt reminding us her jokes were “all meat — no filler,” including 218 jokes about death alone: “She’s dead, but she’s still here.” Highlights include Rachel Brosnahan (whose The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was inspired by Joan) reciting a lightning-round set of gynecological quips and Aubrey Plaza solemnly reciting “next level tasteless” jokes that might deserve to be put to rest. As if. Joan’s daughter Melissa appears at the end to reinforce her mom’s belief that “When you make people laugh, you give them a mini vacation.” (If you’re left wanting more, Peacock drops an extended, uncensored version with more material and guest stars on Wednesday.)
Andor
The acclaimed Star Wars prequel brings its second season to a rousing conclusion with three episodes that take its reluctant rebel hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to the brink of his fateful mission in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Jumping forward another year to assess the fallout from the Ghorman Massacre as the Empire seeks to quash the rebel forces, Andor goes rogue yet again, with the fierce Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau) desperate to get the word out about the Death Star before it’s too late.
Will Trent
Poor Will (Ramón Rodríguez). He’s barely had time to process the fact that he’s just met his biological father — rural sheriff Caleb Roussard (Yul Vazquez) — when he and the GBI team confront their latest crisis in the Season 3 finale. Domestic terrorists have unleashed a biological weapon in Atlanta, causing a lockdown at the hospital where Angie’s (Erika Christensen) doctor beau Seth (Scott Foley), her detective partner Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), Will’s dogsitter Nico (Cora Lu Tran) and even Betty are now trapped.
The Handmaid’s Tale
“They put us in red, the color of blood, to mark us. They forgot that it’s also the color of rage.” Such is the gospel of June, formerly the handmaid Offred (Elisabeth Moss), who has never forgotten her rage. She puts it to good use as she dons the robe and hat again, rallying an army of handmaids to fight back against the oppression of Gilead. The setting: the fancy society wedding of Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) and High Commander Wharton (Josh Charles).
Bad Thoughts
Comedian Tom Segura indulges his darkest fantasies in a series of six twisted vignettes. In one, he plays a country-music star so desperate for inspiration that he kidnaps his fans, makes them live in squalor and uses their sob stories for his next batch of songs. Bad boy, Tom.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- FBI (8/7c, CBS): The stabbing deaths of two IRS special agents leads the team back into the conspiracy-theory online world of Duke Ducoyle (Jere Burns). Followed by FBI: International (9/8c), which kicks off a two-part series finale with the Fly Team collaborating with detectives from Tokyo; and FBI: Most Wanted (10/9c), where the Fugitive Task Force pursues fake ICE officers who raided a New Jersey church.
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit (9/8c, Fox): Jason (Scott Caan) defies orders to rescue an undercover FBI agent who’s forced to take a young girl across the border to her criminal dad.
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out (9/8c, Food Network): Cooking is only part of the game in a competition where chefs get $25,000 to spend on either supplies or sabotage.
- The Rookie (9/8c, ABC): Nolan (Nathan Fillion) works with Harper (Mekia Cox) to catch the elusive escaped con Oscar (Matthew Glave) in the Season 7 finale.
- The Voice (9/8c, NBC): While the contestants wait to learn who survived the semifinals and will perform in next week’s grand finale, the coaches take the stage, with Kelsea Ballerini performing “Baggage” and John Legend going “So High.”
- Untold: The Liver King (streaming on Netflix): The latest installment of the docuseries explores the controversial reign of the bulked-up influencer known as “Liver King” (aka Brian Johnson), who promoted eating raw meat and ancestral living as part of a fitness empire. But were steroids part of his magic formula?
- Novacaine (streaming on Paramount+): The action comedy makes its streaming debut, starring The Boys‘ Jack Quaid as a guy whose inability to feel pain comes in handy when bank robbers take his new girlfriend hostage.