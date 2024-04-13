11 Banned Books That Were Adapted for TV

It’s not hyperbole when PEN America says that the freedom to read “is under assault in the United States.” In a recent report, the freedom-of-expression advocacy organization found 3,362 instances of book bans in the 2022–2023 school year, with 40 percent of those bans happening in Florida alone.

“Overwhelmingly, book bans target books on race or racism or featuring characters of color, as well as books with LGBTQ+ characters,” PEN America noted.

Last year, the organization joined forces with Penguin Random House, a group of authors, and parents and students to sue the school district in Escambia County, Florida, over a widespread book ban, and this January, a U.S. district judge allowed the case to proceed.

Meanwhile, book bans have become so pervasive that TV fans might not even be able to find their favorite shows’ source material at their local libraries. Here are 11 banned books that inspired TV shows.

'American Born Chinese' book, Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin Pusa in 'American Born Chinese'
Amazon, Carlos Lopez-Calleja/Disney

American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang

This graphic novel — a modern-day fable tying together the stories of a Chinese-American student, a powerful Monkey King, and the personification of a racist stereotype — inspired a one-season Disney+ TV show of the same name featuring Ke Huy Quan  and Michelle Yeoh. The book was banned in Clay County, Florida, and restricted in Madison County, Mississippi.

Buy This Book

'Gossip Girl' book, Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen in 'Gossip Girl'
Amazon, Eric Liebowitz/The CW

Gossip Girl by Cecily von Ziegesar

This book series about privileged Upper East Side teenagers ranked in the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom’s list of the 10 most challenged books in 2006, 2008, and 2011, due to complaints over same-sex or sexually explicit content, offensive language, and drug use. One TV adaptation ran on The CW for six seasons; another ran on Max for two.

Buy This Book

'The Handmaid's Tale' book, Elisabeth Moss as Offred in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Amazon, George Kraychyk/Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Ranking 22nd on PEN America’s list of the most banned books of the 2021–2022 school year was this dystopian tale about a future in which fertile women are enslaved and bound to produce children. Hulu’s television adaptation of same — starring Elisabeth Moss as Offred a.k.a. June Osborne — was nominated for 76 Emmy Awards and racked up 15 wins.

Buy This Book

'Heartstopper' book, Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson in 'Heartstopper'
Goodreads, Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Heartstopper by Alice Oseman

Before Heartstopper was a coming-of-age Netflix dramedy starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, it was an Alice Oseman graphic novel series that got pulled from shelves in Clay County, Florida, and Canby, Oregon. “Racism, homophobia, and transphobia are thriving under the guise of ‘concern for children,’” Oseman wrote on Instagram after Clay County’s book bans were publicized.

Buy This Book

'The Golden Compass' book, Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter in 'His Dark Material'
Amazon, HBO

His Dark Materials by Philip Pullman

This trilogy of fantasy novels about two children navigating parallel universes ranked second on the Office for Intellectual Freedom’s challenged-book list in 2008, with one school in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, banning the series because of an alleged “anti-Christian message.” A star-studded adaptation aired on BBC One and HBO between 2019 and 2022, with Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the cast.

Buy This Book

'Looking for Alaska' book, Charlie Plummer as Pudge Halter and Kristine Froseth as Alaska Young in 'Looking for Alaska'
Amazon, Hulu

Looking for Alaska by John Green

PEN America’s list shows that this YA novel about a teen whose fixation on a classmate pulls him into the “Great Perhaps” ranked as the 15th most banned book in the country during the 2021–2022 school year, after parents complained about profanity and sexually explicit scenes. In 2019, Hulu released a miniseries adaption with Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth.

Buy This Book

'Normal People' book, Paul Mescal as Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne in 'Normal People'
Amazon, Hulu

Normal People by Sally Rooney

This novel about two Irish classmates-turned-friends-turned-lovers was one of nearly 700 books banned from classrooms in Orange County, Florida, in 2023 due to fears about “sexual content” in literature. A 2020 Hulu miniseries based on the book — starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal — earned Emmy nominations in writing, casting, directing, and acting categories.

Buy This Book

'Shadow and Bone' book, Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov in 'Shadow and Bone'
Amazon, Netflix

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

Also in 2013, more than 1,600 books were banned pending investigation at schools in Escambia County, Florida, including this novel about a young soldier who trains with her country’s magical elite in a war against an unnatural darkness called the Shadow Fold. A television adaptation — starring Jesse Mei Li, Archie Renaux, and Freddy Carter — ran for two seasons on Netflix.

Buy This Book

'A Game of Thrones' book, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'
Goodreads, HBO

A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin

The epic fantasy saga that became HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones was banned by the Frisco, Texas, school district for being “not age appropriate.” The books were also banned by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Noting that prisons often reject books with maps — even maps of fictional places — the Human Rights Defense Center’s Michelle Dillon quipped that ASOIAF was banned “because, you know, somehow it could lead to a prisoner escaping to Westeros.”

Buy This Book

'Thirteen Reasons Why' book, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in '13 Reasons Why'
Amazon, Netflix

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

The ninth most-banned book on PEN America’s list was this book, due to complaints over depictions of teen suicide, sexual assault, and drug and alcohol use. Both the book and its Netflix TV adaptation follow the fallout of a student’s suicide and the dissemination of cassette tapes in which she details the reasons she chose to end her life.

Buy This Book

'The Walking Dead - Volume 1: Days Gone Bye' book, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes in 'The Walking Dead'
Amazon, Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman

Within three months in 2022, school districts in Missouri banned nearly 300 books — including this graphic novel series about survivors of a zombie apocalypse — in response to a state law that criminalized providing “explicit sexual material” to students. AMC’s The Walking Dead aired 11 seasons and has so far spawned six TV spinoffs.

Buy This Book

