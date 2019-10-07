Shows
90 Day Fiance
The Bachelorette
Dancing With the Stars
Fear the Walking Dead
Grey's Anatomy
The Mandalorian
Married at First Sight
The Masked Singer
NCIS
The Queen's Gambit
Supernatural
This Is Us
The Undoing
The Voice
More Shows
Recaps
Reviews
What to Watch
Find & Remind
Holidays
Trending
One Day at a Time
Canceled
Shameless
Video
Taylor Swift on Disney+
Grammys Host
Better Call Saul
Bloopers
Jeopardy!
Guest Host
ADVERTISEMENT
The Expanse
A detective’s search for a missing heiress in space coincides with the destruction of a freighter.
October 8, 5:20 pm
Comic-Con
Watch the Epic New Trailer for 'The Expanse' Season 5 (VIDEO)
July 16, 5:10 pm
Ranking the Success of Saved Shows: 'Lucifer,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' & More
March 14, 1:00 pm
Where Are Your Favorite TV Shows Filmed? (PHOTOS)
February 23, 11:00 am
7 of the Best Ships from Sci-Fi TV Shows (PHOTOS)
December 31, 2019, 2:00 pm
9 TV Characters Who Deserve the Spotlight in 2020 (PHOTOS)
December 24, 2019, 4:00 pm
11 of the Best Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Shows of the 2010s (PHOTOS)
December 20, 2019, 3:00 pm
Q&A
'The Expanse' EP Naren Shankar on Martian Imagery & the Roci Crew's Connections
December 19, 2019, 2:30 pm
Spoiler Alert
Wes Chatham & Dominique Tipper Break Down 'The Expanse' Season 4
December 15, 2019, 9:00 am
Spoiler Alert
Murtry's Wrath Is Unleashed in a Bloody Episode 3 of 'The Expanse' (RECAP)
December 14, 2019, 9:00 am
Spoiler Alert
'The Expanse' Episode 2: Did Somebody Say 'Protomolecule'? (RECAP)
December 13, 2019, 8:00 am
Spoiler Alert
'The Expanse' Season 4 Premiere: New Terra, New Problems (RECAP)
December 13, 2019, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Expanse' Continues on Prime Video, 'Mel Brooks Unwrapped' on HBO, Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young on 'CMT Crossroads'
December 12, 2019, 4:00 pm
Preview
'The Expanse' Boss on What's Different for Season 4 on Prime Video
December 11, 2019, 3:30 pm
Q&A
Wes Chatham Says 'The Expanse' Season 4 Will Reveal Who Amos 'Really Is'
December 10, 2019, 4:30 pm
Q&A
'The Expanse': Dominique Tipper on Naomi's 'Beautiful' First Moments on Ilus in Season 4
December 6, 2019, 3:00 pm
Q&A
'The Expanse' EP Previews a 'Huge' Story for Bobbie in Season 4
November 24, 2019, 11:00 am
7 Times Avasarala's Insults Were the Best Part of 'The Expanse' (PHOTOS)
October 7, 2019, 5:30 pm
Comic-Con
16 Trailers & Sneak Peek Videos Released at New York Comic Con 2019 (VIDEOS)
More The Expanse ⇩