If you thought the pandemic was going to delay The Expanse's fifth season, well, think again. Turns out, Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi (Dominique Tipper), Amos (Wes Chatham), Alex (Cas Anvar) and the rest of the Roci family are going to be back and fighting for peace sooner than we'd thought or even dared to hope: As announced at the virtual 2020 New York Comic Con, the show will return for Season 5 on December 16, with the first three episodes available right away and the remaining seven released weekly on Wednesdays.

And holy moly does Season 5 seem like a nail-biter, judging by the new, action-packed trailer. With Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) inciting thousands of Belters to war, this looks to be the biggest intergalactic conflict The Expanse has ever had (and of course, it all looks jaw-dropping, too). Plus, there are hints about Bobbi's (Frankie Adams) continued storyline involving corruption within the MCRN, Drummer (Cara Gee) choosing the pirate's life, Fred Johnson's (Chad Coleman) return and Amos' journey back to his unpleasant hometown of Baltimore.

That last one includes a name-drop of the title of his backstory novella in what's easily the coolest quote from the trailer: "This world is messed up," he says. "Float to the top, or sink to the bottom. Everything in the middle is the churn."

Check out all the awesomeness for yourself and read Amazon's official summary of the season below.

