'The Expanse' Sets Season 5 Premiere: Watch the Epic New Trailer (VIDEO)
If you thought the pandemic was going to delay The Expanse's fifth season, well, think again. Turns out, Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi (Dominique Tipper), Amos (Wes Chatham), Alex (Cas Anvar) and the rest of the Roci family are going to be back and fighting for peace sooner than we'd thought or even dared to hope: As announced at the virtual 2020 New York Comic Con, the show will return for Season 5 on December 16, with the first three episodes available right away and the remaining seven released weekly on Wednesdays.
And holy moly does Season 5 seem like a nail-biter, judging by the new, action-packed trailer. With Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) inciting thousands of Belters to war, this looks to be the biggest intergalactic conflict The Expanse has ever had (and of course, it all looks jaw-dropping, too). Plus, there are hints about Bobbi's (Frankie Adams) continued storyline involving corruption within the MCRN, Drummer (Cara Gee) choosing the pirate's life, Fred Johnson's (Chad Coleman) return and Amos' journey back to his unpleasant hometown of Baltimore.
That last one includes a name-drop of the title of his backstory novella in what's easily the coolest quote from the trailer: "This world is messed up," he says. "Float to the top, or sink to the bottom. Everything in the middle is the churn."
Check out all the awesomeness for yourself and read Amazon's official summary of the season below.
"Season 5 of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.
"Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history."
The Expanse Season 5, Premieres December 16, Amazon Prime