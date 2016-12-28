What’s Worth Watching: ‘The Expanse’, ‘Incorporated’, ‘Undercover Boss’ and more for Wednesday, December 28

The Expanse: Expanded (11/10c, Syfy): One of Syfy’s better current series, the intergalactic conspiracy thriller The Expanse, gives fans a look inside the ambitious production and its design of a future Earth, a colonized Mars and the Asteroid Belt. Hosted by Mythbusters veteran Adam Savage, the special includes a 360-degree immersive set tour and a preview of the second season, which premieres Feb. 1.

Incorporated (10/9c, Syfy): Yes, even in this quiet week, there are a few scattered original episodes—including the latest chapter of this dystopian thriller, in which Ben (Sean Teale) goes to desperate measure to keep nemesis Roger from learning the truth about Elena.

Inside Wednesday TV: On CBS’s Undercover Boss (8/7c), the CEO of fashion retailer New York & Company goes incognito amid his employees, hoping his corporate slip isn’t showing. … If you haven’t yet made the acquaintance of the DiMeos, their exceptional son JJ (Micah Fowler) and his psychotically protective mother Maya (Minnie Driver), ABC’s Speechless repeats its terrific pilot episode (9:30/8:30c). … Sounds unsettling, but the TLC special My Kid’s Obsession (10/9c) mostly looks at kids’ harmless collections: of vacuum cleaners, fans, a Guinness Records-worthy hoard of fishing lures. But then there’s that 10-year-old from Oklahoma who’s into cockroaches. Why?