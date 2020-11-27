What's Coming to Amazon in December 2020

Amazon is bulking up its library with plenty of original content this coming December as fan favorites return with new episodes while fresh titles finally debut.

On the docket for the month are Season 5 of the sci-fi hit The Expanse as well as the premiere for Amazon's new drama The Wilds. Along with a lengthy list of films, the streaming platform will also welcome certain seasons of various network shows including the first chapter of Showtime's The Affair.

Below, see the full roundup of what titles are coming to Amazon in December.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

December 1

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin of Youth (1938)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into the Blue (2005)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw's Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King's Speech (2010)

See Also Watch the Epic New Trailer for 'The Expanse' Season 5 (VIDEO) Amos is going home, Naomi's going to find her son and, as usual, Martians, Belters and Inners are at each other's throats.

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

December 4

*Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

*I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

*The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

*The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 5

December 17

La Pachanga (1958)

December 18

Blackbird (2020)

*The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

*Sylvie's Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

December 27

The House Sitter (2016)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

December 30

*Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

December 31

Supervized (2019)

Available for Rental or Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

Black Bear (2020)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Honest Thief (2020)

The War with Grandpa (2020)

Tenet (2020)

Greenland (2020)