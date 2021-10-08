‘The Expanse’ Sets Season 6 Premiere Date, Plus Get a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

If you’re not quite yet ready to say goodbye to The Expanse, there’s good news: You have a bit of time. At its panel for New York Comic Con, the cast and executive producers not only announced when the final episodes will be released but also released a first look at what to expect.

The sixth and final season of The Expanse will begin rolling out weekly on Fridays on December 10, with the series finale set for January 14, 2022.

“We’re broken, trying desperately to keep ourselves going by pretending we’re not,” Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) says in the teaser. “We must remember the lives we lost the pain we’ve suffered, because with every new attack, Inaros’ power grows.” Watch the action-packed, explosive video below.

In the final episodes of The Expanse, the solar system is at war, with Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and his Free Navy continuing their devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. “As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper [Frankie Adams] on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict,” Amazon teases.

“Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer [Cara Gee] and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise,” the season description continues. The series also stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens.

Scroll down for some photos from Season 6.

The Expanse, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Friday, December 10, Amazon Prime Video