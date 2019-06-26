Amazon's 'The Boys,' 'Carnival Row' & More Interactive Experiences at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

For TV fanatics heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 this July, there are plenty of exciting ways to actually get involved.

Not sure what's out there? Well, we have you covered. Scroll down for a look at the growing list of fun activations and immersive experiences in store.

The Amazon Prime Video Experience

Celebrating Amazon Original series The Boys and Carnival Row as well as the upcoming fourth season of The Expanse, the Amazon Prime Video Experience will be open from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21 with a special press preview day on Wednesday, July 17.

The 60,000 square-foot immersive activation will be located across from the San Diego Convention Center located on the corner of MLK and 1st. Drawing audiences and convention-goers in, the activation will include a 40-foot tower covered in LED screens playing scenes and clips from The Boys, Carnival Row and The Expanse. Attendees will also be treated to performances taking place on the "multi-level tower" in relation to those shows.

When attendees enter the activation they'll be given collectible gold and silver coins which they can use to explore. Participants begin their day by covering up a crime scene of a superhero kidnapping at the Audio Visual shop where The Boys' Hughie works. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the activation, a Rocinante spaceship lays in wait for adventure-seekers looking to participate in a United Nations peacekeeping mission to a newly colonized planet from The Expanse.

Then, explore the universe of Carnival Row in which humans and creatures coexist by entering The Forbidden Lounge, a neo-Victorian decorated hideaway space for a special performance. Escape the summer heat under tented awnings with cold drinks and savory bites from Carl's Jr. for The Boys. And for cospayers looking to show off their looks, check out the Cosplay Photography Corner where a professional photographer can capture your ensemble.

Stay tuned for more experiences as they're announced!