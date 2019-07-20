Get Your First Look at 'The Expanse' Season 4 With New Trailer & Footage (VIDEO)

The wait is nearly over for fans of the sci-fi series The Expanse, which is making the leap to Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming fourth season.

Formerly of Syfy, The Expanse announced on July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that it will return before the end of the year on Friday, December 13. The Indigo Ballroom welcomed a swarm of fans for the presentation, which was more than a year in the making.

The last time viewers saw the show's beloved characters was during the June 2018-airing Season 3 finale. Season 4 of the sci-fi series is set to debut nearly a year-and-a-half after that finale. Along with the premiere date announcement, two exciting clips were revealed.

The first segment was a scene featuring the Rocinante landing on Ilus, a newly discovered planet in Season 4. The second reveal was the show's first Season 4 trailer, which teased plenty of action to come.

Among the panelists at the show's presentation were stars Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, and Frankie Adams, as well as executive producers Naren Shankar and Ty Franck.

Season 4 of The Expanse will explore a new chapter for the crew of the Rocinante, who explore new worlds beyond the Ring Gate as part of a mission from the U.N.. With access to Earth-like planets such as Ilus, tensions will continue to grow between Earthers, Martians, and Belters as they attempt to colonize the planet. What they can't see are the dangers that await them on the planet, which holds ruins of long ago alien civilization.

