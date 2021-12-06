Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 6-12.

It’s been over a decade since we last saw Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and we can’t wait to reunite with those old (and new) friends, so of course the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… (two episodes on HBO Max on December 9) tops our list this week. But as that series begins, another streaming one ends, with The Expanse‘s sixth and final season dropping on Prime Video on December 10.

There are a couple of season finales on deck this week: Succession (December 12 on HBO), after possibly killing off a character (which bumped it up into the Top 3 from the 15th spot last week), and CSI: Vegas (December 8 on CBS), bringing to a close to the season-long evidence tampering case. Plus, Law & Order: SVU puts Organized Crime‘s Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) on trial for the murder of Detective Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) wife — and Raúl Esparza returns as Rafael Barba to defend him in the crossover (December 9 on NBC)!

Meanwhile, ABC will be airing a couple of festive specials, starting with December 6’s A Very Boy Band Holiday, bringing together your favorite boy band members to sing holiday hits. Then comes the December 7 live broadcast of Live in Front a Studio Audience, this time recreating classic episodes of The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.

