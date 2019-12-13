Worth Watching: 'Expanse' Continues on Prime Video, 'Mel Brooks Unwrapped' on HBO, Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young on 'CMT Crossroads'

A selective critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

The Expanse (streaming on Amazon Prime Video): The complex sci-fi drama, canceled after three seasons on Syfy, has been rescued by Amazon for a fourth, with the crew of the Rocinante exploring new worlds beyond the Ring Gate. When they reach the planet Ilus, rich in highly coveted natural resources, expect plenty of conflict as they find themselves caught up with warring factions among the refugee Belters and the nations of Earth and Mars.

Mel Brooks Unwrapped (9/8c, HBO): The funny man whose legend extends from early TV (Your Show of Shows) to hit movies (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein) and Broadway (the Tony-winning musical version of The Producers) has shared his more personal and private sides to BBC interviewer Alan Yentob since 1981. This special features excerpts from past and current interviews, and follows Brooks on a visit with best friend Carl Reiner, who shares spaghetti and meatballs with his 93-year-old pal as they watch clips from Brooks' astounding career.

CMT Crossroads (10/9c, CMT): The latest installment of the genre-crossing musical program pairs singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw with Nashville headliner Chris Young in a concert filmed in Nashville before an SRO crowd. They collaborate on each other's greatest hits, including DeGraw's signature tune "I Don't Want to Be" and Young's "Drowning," "Raised on Country" and "Hangin' On." As a bonus, they cover the Paul McCartney standard "Maybe I'm Amazed."

Inside Friday TV: New to Netflix: director Michael Bay's amped-up thriller 6 Underground, starring Ryan Reynolds as a mysterious billionaire who brings together a team of vigilantes to take down a brutal dictator. The twist: Every member of the group has faked their own death, meaning the usual rules of conduct don't apply to them… In the third and final season of Marvel's Runaways on Hulu, the young heroes face their greatest enemy yet: Morgan le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley), ruler of a dark realm… In the winter finale of NBC's The Blacklist (8/7c), Liz (Megan Boone) has to decide how to handle the latest fallout from her tangled family tree: the knowledge that her neighbor and nanny, former Soviet spy Elizabeth Rostova (Leila Robins), is actually her mother.